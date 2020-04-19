You are here

Arab News, through its editorial cartoons

Hala Tashkandi

  • Cartoonists past and present have provided us with much-needed comic relief
  • From Mahmoud Kahil to Mohammed Rayes, the paper boasts the best in the region
RIYADH: They say that laughter is the best medicine, and sometimes, when the state of the world is looking overwhelmingly bleak, seeing the funny side is all that is left to do.

One of the most entertaining and fundamental parts of any newspaper are its caricatures, which provide a welcome relief to some of the tensions through a smile.

Arab News boasts some of the top editorial cartoonists in the region. Always on the nose, carefully toeing the line between the appropriate and the barrier-breaking, they have been speaking about how they got into the business and some of the favorite aspects of their work, while also offering advice to up-and-coming artists.

Mohammed Rayes knew from a young age that he wanted to be a caricature artist. “Most people don’t have a clear idea of what their life goals are during childhood, but gradually, a person finds themselves attracted to a specific field.

“I found myself drawn to caricature and started drawing for my first publication at the age of 15 when I was still in school,” he said.

Having worked for the Saudi Research and Publishing Co. for nearly 20 years, his work has been featured in a range of publications, including Arab News’ sister paper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Rayes joined Arab News four years ago and was the recipient of last year’s Saudi Media Award in the caricature category.

During his career, he has drawn countless cartoons, some more dark than funny, others more funny than dark, but always thought-provoking.

“Over the years I have drawn many caricatures that express different issues, so I am not able to identify a specific drawing close to me, but some of my works carry cherished memories. Examples are letters of thanks and praise from government officials for drawings that have been published, or thanks from the editorial staff of the newspaper,” he said.

He could not pinpoint a single source of inspiration, saying that he found many things in his daily life inspiring. “The community around me, from my family and friends to the general public, even people in the street are sources of ideas. Even situations or issues I find on social media articles in newspapers.”

Amjad Rasmi discovered his interest in caricature while attending the Jordan Institute of Fine Arts in the mid-1990s, but what began as a simple money earner became a way of life.

“The strongest motivation in my life to become a cartoonist in the beginning was the job, frankly. It started out that way at first, and now it is my life,” he said.

After getting published in several weekly newspapers, he moved to the local daily press as a full-time artist. Since 2005, his work has been published in Arab News in conjunction with Asharq Al-Awsat.

Known for his unique style and visuals, as well as his signature sense of humor, Rasmi has been recognized internationally for his various published works.

“I am a visual artist before I am a cartoonist. This is reflected in my drawing style in terms of line and perspective, and the importance of color and its connection with the content.

“There are many inspiring things in our lives. The extent to which I feel and get affected by things creates a state of brainstorming. I often try to distinguish between my own reality and true reality by presenting my ideas … there is a big difference between the two that not many people realize,” added Rasmi.

The impact of the artists of the past still resonate in Arab News’ history.

Mahmoud Kahil, the famous Lebanese-born British editorial cartoonist, was one of the greatest artists to be featured in Arab News.

When the Lebanese Civil War broke out, he found himself forced to leave when travel between east and west Beirut for work became too much for him, though he expressed his love for his home country for the rest of his life and often longed to return.

Kahil moved to London in 1978, where he began working with Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News and Al-Majalla magazine. He also became the chief cartoonist for the monthly English-language journal Middle East International.

He used his cartoons as a means of fighting oppression and wrongdoing. A great supporter of the Palestinian people, he once named Yasser Arafat (the late leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization) as his favorite person to draw, saying that “for better or worse, he is an inspiration, due to his mannerisms, the way he looks and the way he dresses.”

Kahil’s most lasting and important legacy as a cartoonist was the way in which his work, with remarkable simplicity, familiarized the world with the Arab reality and highlighted issues vital for the Arab people.

He passed away unexpectedly in 2003 at the age of 66, due to complications during heart surgery, but his legacy has stayed very much alive in the continued recognition of his work. In 2015, the American University of Beirut created the Mahmoud Kahil Award, a region-wide accolade to honor Arabs in the field of cartoons, illustrations and graphic design.

Former Arab News Editor-in-Chief Khaled Almaeena, once said: “He (Kahil) was a man of simple taste. His eyes always had a twinkle, and whatever the situation that twinkle stayed in place. Kahil was at heart a humanist. He cared for the poor, the oppressed and the dispossessed. It did not matter what the ethnic or religious beliefs these people held.”

 

When Arab News arrived in Japan

Ali S. Itani

  • In a first for a media outlet in the Arab world, we launched an online edition in Japanese
  • The launch took place in Tokyo on Oct. 21, 2019, the day before Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement
TOKYO: On Oct. 21, 2019, Arab News did something no other media outlet from the Arab world has done: Launch a dedicated online edition in Japanese, as part of its ongoing global expansion.

The launch, which took place in Tokyo the day before the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, was a reflection of the cordial business, trading and cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The news website, www.arabnews.jp, which is available in both Japanese and English, focuses on enabling an exchange of information between Japan and the Arab world in a number of fields, including business, current affairs, and arts and culture.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Kono Taro, the Japanese minister of defense, said: “It will be good to have news in Japanese so many Japanese can read about the Arab world.

“We need to know what people in the Middle East are actually thinking, what is happening on a daily basis, and we didn’t have a source for that, but now Arab News is in Japan.”

Kono reacted with great encouragement when Faisal J. Abbas, the editor-in-chief of Arab News, raised the idea of a Japanese edition of the newspaper when he met Kono, at the time the minister of foreign affairs, for an interview in July, 2019. Japan hosted the G20 last year, before a historic handover of the presidency to Saudi Arabia for 2020. The Kingdom is the first Arab and Islamic country afforded the honor.

The Japanese edition of Arab News is the first international edition published in a language other than English, and the second after the successful launch of Arab News Pakistan edition. The launches are in line with what Abbas described as “part of our more digital, more global direction.”

“Japan is a long-time, reliable strategic partner and friend,” Majid Al-Qasabi, the Saudi minister for commerce and investment, said during the launch in Tokyo.

“Since 1955, business has been great between the two countries. We appreciate all the cooperation, the partnerships and the business with the Japanese community. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a special relationship, especially the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, with the new Emperor.

“We hope that Japan will have a fruitful future and I would like to congratulate Arab News; this is a great opportunity, a moment in history.”

Koike Yuriko, the first female governor of Tokyo, also congratulated Arab News at the launch of the Japanese edition. She is no stranger to the Middle East and the Arab world: she spent five years in Cairo in the 1970s, and studied Arabic at the American University in the Egyptian capital, graduating in sociology.

Less than three months after its launch, Arab News Japan was quoted by Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu during a press briefing. He cited a special report by the newspaper titled “How Arabs view Japan,” which was based on a survey conducted by Arab News in conjunction with YouGov. The report, which asked more than 3,000 Arabs in 18 countries for their views and perspectives on Japan, was widely circulated in the Japanese media.

Arab News Japan was also in a unique position when former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan to Lebanon while facing allegations of financial improprieties in his business activities. It was able to deliver regular updates and reports about the case, including exclusive interviews carried out in Lebanon, to the Japanese people in their own language.

This year began with a landmark visit by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Saudi Arabia to discuss matters of State with King Salman in Riyadh and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla.

Arab News produced extensive coverage of the three-day visit to the region, including a special edition printed to mark the occasion. In addition, the newspaper was honored when the prime minister personally thanked the editor in chief for the launch of the Japanese edition during a private meeting, at which Abe was presented with a special hand-drawn cover in Japanese welcoming him to the Kingdom.

• Ali Saleh Itani is the region head for Japan at Arab News and oversees ANJP.

 

