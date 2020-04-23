Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

CHICAGO: Mosques across the US are following the recommendations of their local governments and canceling on-site Ramadan services, moving their prayers and programs online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anti-Muslim activists have questioned whether American Muslims would break stay-at-home and social-distancing restrictions during the holy month.

But a review of major mosques nationwide show that they plan to adhere to the restrictions and provide religious services via the internet.

The Mosque Foundation, one of the first mosques built in the Chicago area in the 1980s, announced in its newsletter to members that all services will be conducted online.

“Although this year, we are experiencing Ramadan away from the masjid (mosque), we will nonetheless do our best to attain the closeness to Allah and our community as we are accustomed to doing,” wrote Sheikh Jamal Said, the mosque’s principal imam and director.

“Since we cannot meet at the masjid this Ramadan, we invite you to join us for daily virtual khatirah (short lectures) as well as live lectures. We will feature these daily messages on Facebook, YouTube, email and other platforms.”

The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), one of the largest in the Midwest, offered its congregants a similar message.

“While concern for public health prevents us from gathering in person for Ramadan this year, we are still here to help you find ways to connect meaningfully during this time,” wrote ICD Imam Suleiman Hani.

“We strongly believe that physical distancing should not mean social isolation. It takes extra intention, effort, and creativity to connect with one another in these times, but connection remains so important for our own well being and the well being of our communities. We will get through these times together. Let’s unite with our local masajid (mosques) and create a virtual bond.”

Hani said the ICD is hosting a “virtual Qur’an Night” that “will provide a platform for families to safely unite, share their experiences and achieve a sense of belonging, at a time when it’s needed the most. Please join us every Monday and Friday from 9.30 p.m.-10.15 p.m. with your cup of tea and plenty of sweets and snacks.”

The US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, at more than 823,700.

Texas-based Imam Omar Suleiman told the Associated Press that “empty mosques” are a reason for reflection.

“How do we build ourselves to where we are more connected to Him?” asked Suleiman, who has been streaming virtual sermons and nightly reflections to more than 1.4 million Facebook followers.

“Now we have a chance to develop empathy with those that have not had access to their religious spaces due to oppressive circumstances.”