You are here

  • Home
  • Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview Illinois after Friday Prayer on June 13, 2013. (Wikipedia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brxst

Updated 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services

  • The US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world
Updated 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Mosques across the US are following the recommendations of their local governments and canceling on-site Ramadan services, moving their prayers and programs online to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anti-Muslim activists have questioned whether American Muslims would break stay-at-home and social-distancing restrictions during the holy month.

But a review of major mosques nationwide show that they plan to adhere to the restrictions and provide religious services via the internet.

The Mosque Foundation, one of the first mosques built in the Chicago area in the 1980s, announced in its newsletter to members that all services will be conducted online.

“Although this year, we are experiencing Ramadan away from the masjid (mosque), we will nonetheless do our best to attain the closeness to Allah and our community as we are accustomed to doing,” wrote Sheikh Jamal Said, the mosque’s principal imam and director.

“Since we cannot meet at the masjid this Ramadan, we invite you to join us for daily virtual khatirah (short lectures) as well as live lectures. We will feature these daily messages on Facebook, YouTube, email and other platforms.”

The Islamic Center of Detroit (ICD), one of the largest in the Midwest, offered its congregants a similar message.

“While concern for public health prevents us from gathering in person for Ramadan this year, we are still here to help you find ways to connect meaningfully during this time,” wrote ICD Imam Suleiman Hani.

“We strongly believe that physical distancing should not mean social isolation. It takes extra intention, effort, and creativity to connect with one another in these times, but connection remains so important for our own well being and the well being of our communities. We will get through these times together. Let’s unite with our local masajid (mosques) and create a virtual bond.”

Hani said the ICD is hosting a “virtual Qur’an Night” that “will provide a platform for families to safely unite, share their experiences and achieve a sense of belonging, at a time when it’s needed the most. Please join us every Monday and Friday from 9.30 p.m.-10.15 p.m. with your cup of tea and plenty of sweets and snacks.”

The US has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, at more than 823,700.

Texas-based Imam Omar Suleiman told the Associated Press that “empty mosques” are a reason for reflection.

“How do we build ourselves to where we are more connected to Him?” asked Suleiman, who has been streaming virtual sermons and nightly reflections to more than 1.4 million Facebook followers.

“Now we have a chance to develop empathy with those that have not had access to their religious spaces due to oppressive circumstances.”

Topics: Coronavirus United States Ramadan 2020

Related

Special
World
UK religious leaders issue message of hope and unity amid pandemic
World
2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

UK religious leaders issue message of hope and unity amid pandemic

Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK religious leaders issue message of hope and unity amid pandemic

  • Mosques, churches, synagogues and temples have been shut since lockdown measures were put in place in the UK on March 23
Updated 25 min 54 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist clerics in the UK have issued a joint statement encouraging people to stay at home, work in their communities and remain united in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The rare statement also called on followers to maintain hope even in isolation. It was signed by representatives from the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Council, the Church of England, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and the Hindu Forum.

Mosques, churches, synagogues and temples have been shut since lockdown measures were put in place in the UK on March 23, although many closed earlier.

Despite this, there have been false claims on social media
that Muslims and mosques have broken the lockdown. Many of the claims have been accompanied by footage and photographs taken before it was introduced.

In the statement, the religious leaders wrote: “We have closed our places of worship, but the hearts of our communities remain open. We commit ourselves to encouraging our communities to continue to help, support and give.”

They added: “We pledge ourselves to making our communities stronger and building new friendships. We commend our communities for following official guidance for the sake of all of us. We will reject fracture, disunity and scapegoating of any community.”

Muddassar Ahmed, advisory board member for the Faiths Forum for London, praised the initiative.

“This is a very difficult time spiritually — many people are feeling disillusioned, and maybe not seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” he told Arab News.

“But the fact that different faiths groups are coming together and joining forces is a rare piece of positive news in such difficult times.”

Jasvir Singh, chairman of the network City Sikhs, said: “Now more than ever, it’s important for us to show our unity as a nation. Faith plays such an important role in many people’s lives, especially during troubling and unsettling times, and this reflection shows that we as faith leaders are united in our thoughts, our gratitude and our hopes.”

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “While the lockdown prevents us meeting in person, the Jewish community remains absolutely committed to solidarity with other faith communities. We are stronger united, and a global crisis cannot change that.”

Topics: Coronavirus United Kingom

Related

Special
World
Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’
World
Guidance issued for Ramadan under UK lockdown

Latest updates

Mosques across US cancel on-site Ramadan services
Saudi hospital uses robot medic to treat virus patients
UK religious leaders issue message of hope and unity amid pandemic
E-platform for expatriates to fly home from Saudi Arabia
Conspiracies ‘could inspire attacks on UK Muslims’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.