The coronavirus pandemic: Why did history repeat itself?

Abdulrahman Al-Rashed

World leaders need to start making tough decisions

This February 8, 2020, image released by the Peruvian Ministry of Health shows a health workers preparing to fumigate mosquitos to stay Dengue fever, in the Madre de Dios region of Peru, 1,000kms (621 miles) east of Lima.
Updated 15 sec ago
Jumana Khamis

  • Clock is ticking for humanity to get its priorities right as it pays a high price for being underprepared for COVID-19
  • There is no indication that certain groups of people in the Middle East are more prone to COVID-19 than others
DUBAI: “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

That expression, commonly used when a person falls for the same deceit twice, probably sums up the thoughts of leading epidemiologists as they watch COVID-19 cause global havoc.

Since late last year, the world has been largely defenseless against a contagion whose death toll has surpassed 178,000 and is still rising, with more than 2.5 million confirmed cases as of Thursday.

In a few brief months, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the future of public-health programs, employment and the world economy into question.

Many believe that the failure of governments and global bodies to contain not the first or second but the fifth strain of coronavirus is unforgivable.

In recent decades, the world has dealt with at least a dozen outbreaks, with SARS (2003), H1N1 “swine flu” (2009), Ebola (2014) and MERS (2012) the most obvious examples.




Doctor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfun is getting inoculated with an Ebola vaccine on November 22, 2019 in Goma. (AFP)

MERS, or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, is a COVID-19-like illness caused by the MERS-CoV virus, with direct contact with camels identified as a risk factor for human infection.

All cases of MERS have been linked — either by travel or residence — to countries in and near the Arabian Peninsula.

Now, much of the Middle East is under lockdown owing to the threat posed by a different coronavirus.

So far, there is no indication that certain groups of people in the Middle East are more prone to the COVID-19 virus than others.




Israeli nurses inoculate fellow nurses with smallpox vaccines at the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem 14 October 2002. (AFP/Archive Photo)

Dr. Sundar Elayaperumalm, an Abu Dhabi-based microbiologist, said the new coronavirus poses a threat to all communities and knows no borders.

However, he said that it is too early to say “whether people who have already been exposed to other strains of coronavirus may be less symptomatic than others.”

Local medical experts are also conscious of the debate surrounding the possibility of a cured coronavirus patient becoming infected a second time.

The human body’s antibody response seven to 10 days after the onset of an infection “means it is unlikely that patients who recover from COVID-19 can become re-infected so soon after contracting the virus,” said Elayaperumalm, who is also chairman of infection control at the UAE’s Burjeel Hospital.

That said, there is still no clarity on what kind of immunity a recovered patient has from re-infection — temporary or long term.

Elayaperumalm attributes the steady increase in the number of confirmed cases in the Gulf region to the scale and reach of mass testing programs.

The UAE has carried out more than 640,000 tests in a population of 9.6 million people, while as of April 19, Saudi Arabia had completed 180,000 tests.

“Mass testing helps to detect cases that are asymptomatic or had contact with positive COVID-19 patients,” Elayaperumalm said.

Mass testing is useful in identifying infected people before they can spread the virus and in providing them with the necessary care.

Elayaperumalm believes ramped-up testing is particularly helpful in detecting infections among health workers.

 

The hope is that precautionary measures such as social distancing, effective handwashing, and the use of face masks and protective gloves will help  “flatten the curve” of infections over time.

“Masks may help. But experts keep returning to social distancing as the single best tool to stop the chain of transmission,” he said.

Lockdowns, cancelation of events, working from home and school closures also will slow the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that social distancing restrictions are only part of the response and are not cost-free.




Handout picture released by IMSS showing the Director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS in spanish) Daniel Karam (C) during the start of the vaccination campaign against Influenza A H1N1 Virus (Swine Flu) in Aguascalientes, Mexico on November 26, 2009. (AFP/Archive Photo)

“Shutdowns” and “lockdowns” can slow COVID-19 transmission by limiting contact between people, but can have a profound negative impact on individuals, communities and societies by bringing social and economic life to a near stop, a WHO spokesperson told Arab News.

“Such measures disproportionately affect disadvantaged groups, including people in poverty, migrants, internally displaced people and refugees, who most often live in overcrowded and under-resourced settings, and depend on daily labor for subsistence.”

The WHO believes that public-health measures can be balanced with “adaptive strategies that are implemented with the full engagement of all members of society.”

Such an approach aims to “encourage community resilience and social connection, protect incomes and secure the food supply,” the spokesperson said.

While the fight against the coronavirus continues, the scale of the contagion has left many wondering if any action plan was in place, and whether a contingency strategy exists for future contagions.

There is no denying that humanity had been warned — in the form of science-fiction novels, Hollywood films and lectures by leading thinkers.

In a TED Talk in 2015 that went viral after the coronavirus outbreak in China, Microsoft co-founder and leading philanthropist Bill Gates cautioned that the world was “not ready for the next epidemic.”




Bill and Melinda Gates. (AP

Misplaced government funding and lack of investment has resulted in under-strength health-care systems and virus-fighting capabilities, he said.

“If anything kills more than 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war — not missiles but microbes,” he told the TED Talk audience.

The clock is clearly ticking for mankind to get its priorities right.

Coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS, MERS and COVID-19.

Besieged Gazans anxious over new Israeli government’s moves

HAZEM BALOUSHA

Besieged Gazans anxious over new Israeli government’s moves

  • The policies of the new Israeli government appeared to support annexing settlements in the West Bank
GAZA CITY: Gazans fear that the new Israeli government’s handling of the Gaza Strip could damage political agreements made between the government and Hamas.

Concerns are especially high with regard to understandings reached with Hamas on humanitarian issues and a prisoner exchange deal.

Israel’s new “emergency” government is the fruit of a tough agreement and three elections within one year between the Likud party, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Blue and White party, headed by Benny Gantz.

The policies of this new government appeared to support annexing settlements in the West Bank.

However, the future relationship with Gaza remains unclear.

Among the most important provisions of the agreement to form the Netanyahu-Gantz government is to advance US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, especially the issue of imposing Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and West Bank settlements from July.

Experts on Israeli affairs believe the government will be interested in accomplishing the annexation and use what remains of Trump’s presidential term before elections in November.

FASTFACT

Adnan Abu Amer, an Israeli affairs columnist, said that the understandings are primarily an Israeli project, and that Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in neutralizing all issues, including Gaza, and devoting attention to Iran and his internal problems.

It is expected to calm the Gaza issue and to prevent anything that hinders the US plan.

Hamas, which has assumed full control of Gaza since mid-2007, rushed after the Netanyahu-Gantz agreement to call for the formation of a “unified national strategy” to confront the “extremist Zionist blocs.” It is opposed — according to experts and observers — to further deterioration in Gaza, and therefore does not want a “military confrontation” with Israel.

In this regard, Musa Dudeen, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said that the movement is committed to understandings as long as Israel maintains its obligations.

Hamas and Israel reached agreements that stopped the tension on the borders and a sharp retreat in the momentum of the “Great Return March” in exchange for Israel allowing the flow of funds, and partly lifting restrictions imposed on exports and imports.

Regarding the future of these understandings, Dudeen said: “There are no fundamental differences between the leaders of the occupation, its parties and its governments. The ball is in the Israeli court regarding the understandings, including the prisoner exchange deal.”

Hamas seized four Israelis, including soldiers Shaul Aaron and Hadar Golden, in the 2014 war. While Israel maintains that they were killed, Hamas has not given any information on their situation.

Hamas is also holding Abraham Mengistu and Hashem Badawi Al-Sayyid, who hold Israeli citizenship. The first is Ethiopian and the second is Arab.

Adnan Abu Amer, an Israeli affairs columnist, said that the understandings are primarily an Israeli project, and that Netanyahu is interested in neutralizing all issues, including Gaza, and devoting attention to Iran and his internal problems.

According to Abu Amer, the estimate in Hamas was that a government formed by the Blue and White party headed by Gantz with the membership of generals would write a “death certificate” for the understandings.

But it seems that the movement’s fears have relatively declined with the formation of the new government, given that Netanyahu is able to subdue Gantz and his party.

“The presence of army commanders within the new government as a factor that may accelerate the prisoner exchange deal, not hinder it, in an attempt to win Israeli public opinion by showing its eagerness to recover their captured soldiers.” Abu Amer told Arab News.

Wadi Awawdeh, an expert on Israeli affairs based in Israel, agreed with Abu Amer that Netanyahu feared developing understandings with Hamas and their impact on his political life, but today he may have found a “loss partner” in his agreement with Gantz, with whom he will share the “price” of any agreement or understandings with Hamas.

“The development of Israeli humanitarian and security understandings with Hamas into political understandings is possible, and not excluded, based on Netanyahu’s policy that is based on the strategy of separating Gaza and the West Bank, and maintaining division and dissonance in the Palestinian arena. This strategy may be strengthened by an agreement with Hamas — even if it was an interim one — for five or 10 years,” Awawdeh told Arab News.

