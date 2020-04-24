You are here

  • Home
  • Syria, Yemen among countries most at risk due to coronavirus, says UN

Syria, Yemen among countries most at risk due to coronavirus, says UN

The WFP feeds some 12 million Yemenis every month. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9nnv

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Syria, Yemen among countries most at risk due to coronavirus, says UN

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has raised concerns that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to worst famines in the Middle East and North Africa.

Around the world, the agency said those suffering from hunger could be pushed up from 135 million to 250 million. It said the 10 countries most at risk of famine are those embroiled in civil war and conflict, including Syria and Yemen. Addressing the UN Security Council, David Beasley, head of the WFP, said the world needs to “act wisely and fast” to prevent huge amounts of suffering.

“I do believe that with our expertise and our partnerships, we can bring together the teams and the programs necessary to make certain the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t become a human and food crisis catastrophe,” he said. 

Partner nations and the UN “don’t have time on our side,” he added, warning: “We could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a few short months.”

The WFP previously said it was set to halve aid to parts of war-torn Yemen controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis due to a funding crisis.

It said some donors had stopped their aid over concerns that deliveries were being obstructed by the Houthis. The comments came as Washington’s USAID program recently cut back aid it sends to Yemen due to concerns that the Houthis are using the supplies to control the population.

The WFP feeds some 12 million Yemenis every month, 80 percent of whom are in areas controlled by the Houthis, who have failed to maintain a cease-fire agreement with the country’s internationally recognized government. 

This has led to further concerns about the safety of transporting aid into the country.

Yemen confirmed its first case of COVID-19 earlier this month. With a weak health system that relies on support from governments and external charities — such as Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center — aid agencies have warned that the disease could quickly spread in Yemen, causing havoc.

Topics: Syria Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Heavy rains, flash floods hit Yemen’s Aden, Lahj, Abyan
Middle-East
Syria Kurds set up first coronavirus hospital

Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen

Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Hadi vows to defeat Iran’s ‘evil designs’ in Yemen

  • President says government is committed to complying with all efforts to end war
Updated 58 min 26 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has vowed to foil Iran’s attempts to derail peace and security in Yemen through the Houthi militia, stressing that his government is committed to complying with all peace efforts to end the war.

At an annual speech on Wednesday on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Hadi said that his government had offered many concessions and positively responded to peace initiatives, seeking to end the suffering of the Yemenis. 

He accused Iran of inciting hatred and sectarianism in Yemen through the Houthis.

“It is time, after the world has seen how the Houthi militia dealt with the truce, that the international community understands the nature of this bloody Houthi militia. It is just tools and dolls serving Tehran’s suspicious designs,” Hadi said, referring to a recent UN call for a truce in Yemen to allow health workers to fight the spread of the coronavirus. 

Hadi said that his government would not allow the Houthis and their backers in Tehran to turn Yemen into a launching ground for attacks on neighboring countries. 

It is time, after the world has seen how the Houthi militia dealt with the truce, that the international community understands the nature of this bloody Houthi militia.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen

He expressed the country’s appreciation of the Saudi-led coalition military intervention in Yemen, which reversed Houthi gains and enabled government forces to take the upper hand on the battlefields.

“We reiterate that we will not accept that Yemen becomes a hotbed for those destructive ideas or used for undermining security of the region,” he said. 

“We pledge that Yemen will not dissociate itself from the Arab skin in favor of a culture alien to our people and history.”

Hadi and his consecutive governments have long accused Iran of providing the Houthi militia with the arms, military know-how and funds that enabled them to expand militarily across Yemen.

Yemen’s president also pledged quick assistance to residents of the port city of Aden who were affected by the destructive rainstorm on Tuesday.

In Aden, a senior government official told Arab News on Thursday that the death toll from Tuesday’s downpour had reached 14 and heavy rains destroyed 66 houses and battered basic services in Yemen’s temporary capital.

“Our focus now is on dispersing financial assistance to the families who lost members, opening roads and fixing power grids and water stations,” the government official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief reporters.

He said that the government had allocated more funds to help address the destruction caused by the floods.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s army said that it had taken a defensive position since the beginning of the Saudi-led truce two weeks ago, despite Houthi breaches.

Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, said that the Houthis had mounted hundreds of missile and mortar attacks on government forces and residential districts in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Marib, Taiz and Al-Baydha.

“The Iran-backed Houthi militia has carried out more than 1,428 attacks on national army positions on various battlefields and civilians since the beginning of the truce on Thursday, April 8,” Majili said in a statement carried by the official news agency.

Topics: Yemen Iranian terrorism Iranian intervention

Related

Special
Middle-East
Heavy rains, flash floods hit Yemen’s Aden, Lahj, Abyan
Special
Middle-East
Houthis release abducted former Yemeni culture minister

Latest updates

Syria, Yemen among countries most at risk due to coronavirus, says UN
Muslims in Italy prepare to celebrate holy month of Ramadan under lockdown
What We Are Reading Today: Making the Cut by David Pedulla
Afghanistan shoots down Indian troops support claims
Merkel calls for cooperation against virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.