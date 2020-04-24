Meghan’s privacy case against tabloid heard at UK Court

Afghans begin Ramadan amid rising food costs and lockdown

KABUL: Afghans started Ramadan on Friday amid increasing food prices and a lockdown put in place because of coronavirus, with government officials repeatedly urging worshippers to offer Taraweeh and other prayers at home.

The government, bogged down by political turbulence and grappling with Taliban attacks, is under fire by many of those who have been deprived of daily work for failing to offer them a safety net.

People affected by the lockdown warn they may perish because of poverty and increasing food prices rather than losing their lives as a result of the threat of the virus.

The government has only once handed over 4.5 kilos of wheat per affected household. It is promising to distribute more rations to them in the weeks ahead.

Wealthier people have promised to increase their charitable deeds as a result of poverty levels and rising food prices. But there are no plans to prepare meals at mosques to feed the poor because of the coronavirus curbs.

The Interior Ministry on Thursday vowed to tighten restrictions on the movement of people and traffic during Ramadan.

Health officials predict that the coming weeks will be critical in Afghanistan. Some of the country’s clerics have even suggested that people should stay at home during Eid too and refrain from visiting the homes of relatives and friends to celebrate the end of the fasting month.