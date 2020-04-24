Meghan’s privacy case against tabloid heard at UK Court

You are here

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House, in London, March 05, 2020. (AFP)
  • Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle
  • Thomas Markle’s strained relationship with his daughter complicated Meghan’s entry into the royal family
LONDON: A preliminary hearing opened Friday at Britain’s High Court in the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against a British newspaper that published what she describes as a “private and confidential” letter she wrote to her father.
Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing parts of an August 2018 letter she wrote to Thomas Markle. The civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the UK’s data protection law.
Associated Newspapers published sections of the letter in February last year. It denies the allegations — particularly the claim that the letter was presented in a way that changed its meaning.
Lawyers for Associated Newspapers want the court to strike out parts of Meghan’s case ahead of a full trial, arguing that allegations of “dishonesty and malicious intent” should not form part of her case.
As the hearing opened via video conferencing, Anthony White, a lawyer representing the publisher, told the judge that lawyers for Meghan had made “further assertions of improper, deliberate conduct,” and that she accused the publisher of “harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting” Thomas Markle.
White rejected the duchess’s allegations that the publisher had deliberately sought to “manufacture or stoke a family dispute for the sake of having a good story or stories to publish.” He said this was “irrelevant to the claim for misuse of private information”, and asked the judge to strike out that allegation.
The lawyer also rejected Meghan’s allegation that the publisher “acted dishonestly” when deciding which parts of her letter to publish.
Harry and Meghan were expected to listen in to the part of the hearing conducted by her lawyers.
Thomas Markle’s strained relationship with his daughter complicated Meghan’s entry into the royal family.
He had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her May 2018 wedding, but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he’d been “ghosted” by his daughter after the wedding.
The letter was written three months after the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
Analysts have compared the legal case to the late Princess Diana’s lawsuit over photographs showing her exercising on gym equipment. The case was settled before it was to be heard.
Harry has long had a difficult relationship with the press. When the couple announced the legal action over the letter, he accused some newspapers of a “ruthless campaign” against his wife and compared it to how the press treated his mother Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Earlier this week the couple issued a strongly-worded letter announcing they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they called “distorted, false or invasive” stories.
The couple said they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.”
The couple announced in January they were quitting as senior royals, seeking financial independence and moving to North America.

KABUL: Afghans started Ramadan on Friday amid increasing food prices and a lockdown put in place because of coronavirus, with government officials repeatedly urging worshippers to offer Taraweeh and other prayers at home.

The government, bogged down by political turbulence and grappling with Taliban attacks, is under fire by many of those who have been deprived of daily work for failing to offer them a safety net. 

People affected by the lockdown warn they may perish because of poverty and increasing food prices rather than losing their lives as a result of the threat of the virus. 

The government has only once handed over 4.5 kilos of wheat per affected household. It is promising to distribute more rations to them in the weeks ahead.

Wealthier people have promised to increase their charitable deeds as a result of poverty levels and rising food prices. But there are no plans to prepare meals at mosques to feed the poor because of the coronavirus curbs.  

The Interior Ministry on Thursday vowed to tighten restrictions on the movement of people and traffic during Ramadan.

Health officials predict that the coming weeks will be critical in Afghanistan. Some of the country’s clerics have even suggested that people should stay at home during Eid too and refrain from visiting the homes of relatives and friends to celebrate the end of the fasting month.

