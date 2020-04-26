You are here

Mexican-Lebanese star Salma Hayek posts tribute to her husband on 14th anniversary of first meeting

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault. (AFP)
DUBAI: Mexican-Lebanese actress Salma Hayek and her husband, the French CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault are celebrating 14 years together.

The 53-year-old actress posted a thoughtful tribute to her husband on her Instagram account on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the day the pair first met.

“Today 14 years ago I met my soulmate,” she wrote alongside a flurry of photographs of the couple dancing. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine I feel very blessed that I’ve found you, and the more I discover you the more my love grows. Happy anniversary Mi Amor.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, how the couple met remains a mystery. “I’m not going to tell you,” Hayek told Town and Country last year, after she was asked. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

After one year of dating, Pinault proposed to his then-girlfriend Hayek three times before she actually accepted. “I wish I knew [when I was younger] that I was going to fall crazy in love with the perfect man,” she later explained in an interview with Allure. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in Paris’s sixth arrondissement town hall in 2009, before tying the knot again in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony in Venice months later.

They share a 12-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma.

In 2018, nearly 10 years after their initial nuptials, Pinault felt compelled to plan a surprise vow renewal ceremony during an exotic island getaway. 

The CEO of Kering decided to hold the intimate ceremony on a private beach in Bora Bora, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The couple were joined by their daughter. “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!” she captioned a photo of herself at the time from the surprise ceremony.

