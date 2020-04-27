You are here

Heartfelt insight into bond between two Lebanese teenagers living worlds apart  

“Ghady and Rawan” is by authors Fatima Sharafeddine and Samar Mahfouz Barraj. (Supplied)
Manal Shakir

CHICAGO: Between nostalgia and friendship lies Beirut, in Fatima Sharafeddine and Samar Mahfouz Barraj’s young adult novel “Ghady and Rawan.”

When the two teenage characters are together, they endure endless days in the mountains, on the beach, and with each other’s families, as they create bonds that withstand time and the thousands of miles between Lebanon and Belgium.

Ghady lives in Brussels while Rawan lives in the Lebanese capital where they spend every summer together, living out their adolescent years under the sun and with one another.

But when the school year starts, their lives return to the trials that come with being teenagers such as bullying, racism, peer pressure, financial strife, and seeking out their own identities.

They stay in touch through emails as life challenges them in both their worlds, in Europe and in the Middle East, where they must fight to stay afloat in environments that push them to their brink.

Sharafeddine and Mahfouz Barraj’s novel highlights the importance of supportive familial structures and friendships that can mold an adolescent’s life and character. Their novel touches upon difficult situations, ones that are not unique to any particular place but relates to school-aged children around the world.

While Rawan and Ghady can completely confide in one another in the treehouse Rawan’s father built in the mountains of Lebanon, when they are apart, both must face life’s struggles alone, as Ghady deals with prejudice and Rawan with a situation at home that throws her into disarray.

Most diasporic communities have faced xenophobia that leads to discrimination in some form or another, and in some cases, especially in situations that have to do with children, bullying in school.

The authors touch upon these sensitive subjects, such as Ghady being the only Arab in his school and that because of his appearance and name, he is unreasonably disliked. While in Rawan’s life, she must face challenges that deal with societal pressures and reputability, where the consequences are out of her control but directly impact her.

Sharafeddine and Mahfouz Barraj get to the heart of the trials faced by their characters while also acknowledging that sometimes their challenges cannot be dealt with in the ways teenagers are taught.

For the friends to evolve into their own, they must sometimes wander into uncharted territory but continuing to keep in touch whether through email or in person.

Originally published in 2014, “Ghady and Rawan” was translated into English by Sawad Hussain and M. Lynx Qualey.

Moroccan models Imaan Hammam and Sarah Feingold cook up delicious iftar together

The duo filmed a step-by-step tutorial showing how to cook traditional Moroccan harira. (Instagram/@imaanhammam)
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ramadan, it seems, has made chefs of half-Moroccan models Imaan Hammam and Sarah Feingold.

Hammam, whose mother is Moroccan and whose father is Egyptian, took to her Instagram Live on Sunday to document herself cooking iftar in detail. She was joined by Feingold, her neighbor in New York, who was born to Moroccan and German parents. 

The duo filmed a step-by-step tutorial showing how to cook traditional Moroccan harira, which is a tomato-based soup often eaten during Ramadan, to a mood-boosting soundtrack playing in the background– which included “Zaama Zaama” by Algerian artist Takfarinas and “Hay Hay Hay” by Moroccan singer Najat Aatabou.

Instagram/@imaanhammam

“Today I decided to make harira with my really good friend Sarah,” said Hammam in the Live video shared with her 897,000 followers. “We decided to just film everything we are doing. It’s my first time making the harira myself. But we’re doing an iftar tonight and we just decided to make this beautiful dish and share it with you guys,” she said. 

Vegetables, “halal meat,” noodles and “spices straight from Morocco” were some of the components of their healthy soup, which they served with a light salad on the side.

“We’re both fasting today, we’re very excited and hungry,” shared Hammmam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When asked how her Ramadan was going, she replied: “It’s day three and it’s not really that hard. I feel like I only miss drinking water.” 

Notably, in addition to showcasing their cooking prowess, the models also put their polyglot skills on display, speaking phrases in Arabic, German and Dutch throughout the Live. 

Tuning into the Live was Hammam’s father as well as fellow model Irina Shayk who wrote “Sis I’m watching you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Live to came to an end after the models decided to cut it short so they could make a quick run to the supermarket as they needed to purchase mint to make Moroccan mint tea for after iftar.

However, we can certainly expect more cooking tutorials in the near future, as Hammam revealed to her followers that she will “try to do more of this” before ending the Live.

