Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reportedly expecting a baby 

DUBAI: American-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with on-again flame Zayn Malik, according to US entertainment daily TMZ.

Shortly after TMZ broke the news, Entertainment Tonight revealed further details from a family source who said that Gigi had “kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she’s only a few months along.”

The reports claimed that the model – who has yet to make a public announcement – was 20 weeks pregnant.

“Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” the source added.

Just last week, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with the Pakistani-British singer in her family’s Pennsylvania farm where they have been quarantining together.

Among the collage of birthday images shared with her 52.7 million followers was a snap of her and the former One Direction star in a joyful embrace.

Little did we know there was a little baby bump.