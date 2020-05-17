You are here

  • Home
  • Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal off Yemen

Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal off Yemen

A vessel was attacked in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, offshore of Yemen's port of Mukalla (location shown in red). (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r7u8u

Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal off Yemen

  • Stolt Tankers said six armed pirates approached the vessel in two speedboats
  • Maritime security firm Dryad Global said it was the ninth reported incident in the Gulf of Aden this year
Updated 17 May 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Stolt Tankers said its vessel the Stolt Apal was attacked by pirates 75 nautical miles off Yemen's coast on Sunday.
Stolt Tankers said six armed pirates approached the vessel in two speedboats.

"After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit," Stolt Tankers said.
"The bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets but there were no injuries, no pollution and no cargo impacted on Stolt Apal. A coalition warship responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage." 

Maritime security firm Dryad Global said it was the ninth reported incident in the Gulf of Aden this year. 

Topics: Yemen Gulf of Aden Mukalla

Related

Special video
Middle-East
Yemenis stranded in India call to be repatriated as fear of infection rises 
Special
Middle-East
Yemenis head to countryside to avoid COVID-19 restrictions

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours

Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Houthi forces have made 105 ceasefire violations in Yemen within 24 hours, the Arab coalition supporting the war-torn country's legitimate government said late on Sunday.

The statement, carried by Al Ekhbariya television network, also said the militia have made 3,564 violations since the peace agreement was announced last month.

The Saudi-led coalition extended its unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month on April 24 despite the lack of reciprocation by the Iran-backed Houthis.

The coalition said it is committed to the ceasefire and supports the efforts of the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Griffiths had been pushing for a ceasefire involving all parties in the troubled Arab nation to give way to the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Instead of responding to the ceasefire call, Houthi militia have looted medical supplies sent to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Al Hadi had said.

The Aden-based government on Saturday said that the total number of confirmed cases in areas under its control rose to 122, including 18 deaths after 37 new cases were detected in Aden, Hadramout and Lahj during the past two days.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia

Related

Middle-East
Houthis rob coronavirus medical supplies
Middle-East
WHO suspends staff activity in Yemen’s Houthi-held areas, operations continue

Latest updates

Houthis accused of committing 105 ceasefire violations in past 24 hours
What We Are Reading Today: On the Life of Galileo
Iran faces ‘second wave’ of virus as death toll surges toward 7,000
As blood banks run dry, Indonesia turns to communities to replenish supply
EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate, says Gove

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.