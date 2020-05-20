LIVE: More COVID-19 cases emerge in Middle East as world continues gradual return to normal life

DUBAI: Parts of the Middle East have recorded more infections of COVID-19 In recent days, with the global number of cases reaching 4.9 million as of Wednesday.

Turkey has the highest number in the region at 151,615, while the US tops the global list at 1.5 million.

These figures come as countries continue to explore ways of returning to normal life, including easing mobility restrictions and reopening public areas including parks and beaches.

May 20, 2020, Wednesday (All times in GMT)

07:48 – Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily rise since May 2, taking the total number of documented infections to 308,705.

07:28 – The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools.







Students eat lunch at tables equipped with plastic barriers to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Kore on May 20, 2020. (Yonhap via AP)



06:12 – Spain’s health ministry has mandated the use of face masks in public spaces for people above six years old.

06:05 – Philippine police have raided a small clandestine hospital and a drugstore catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 disease and arrested two Chinese administrators.

05:12 – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.

04:44 – Afghanistan's coronavirus crisis has freed young couples in Kabul to consider something that once seemed unthinkable: downsizing their weddings.

04:02 – The Kuwaiti government is firming up plans to repatriate residency violators who have registered for the amnesty campaign launched throughout April.

03:30 – Jordan has since May 5 repatriated 6,855 nationals who were stranded overseas due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

03:05 – A UAE company has developed a laser-based testing equipment that identifies coronavirus patients in seconds, further enabling the country’s aggressive screening program.

02:45 – The UAE reported 873 new coronavirus infections, bringing the caseload to 25,063 as the country aggressively pursues testing for early detection particularly of individuals who had prior contact with active COVID-19 cases.