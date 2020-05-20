You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: More COVID-19 cases emerge in Middle East as world continues gradual return to normal life

LIVE: More COVID-19 cases emerge in Middle East as world continues gradual return to normal life

The pandemic has infected more than 4.9 million globally. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nk452

Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: More COVID-19 cases emerge in Middle East as world continues gradual return to normal life

  • Turkey has the highest number in the region at 151,615
Updated 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Parts of the Middle East have recorded more infections of COVID-19 In recent days, with the global number of cases reaching 4.9 million as of Wednesday.

Turkey has the highest number in the region at 151,615, while the US tops the global list at 1.5 million.

These figures come as countries continue to explore ways of returning to normal life, including easing mobility restrictions and reopening public areas including parks and beaches.

May 20, 2020, Wednesday (All times in GMT)

07:48Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily rise since May 2, taking the total number of documented infections to 308,705.

07:28 – The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools. READ THE STORY




Students eat lunch at tables equipped with plastic barriers to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Kore on May 20, 2020. (Yonhap via AP)

06:12 – Spain’s health ministry has mandated the use of face masks in public spaces for people above six years old.

06:05Philippine police have raided a small clandestine hospital and a drugstore catering to Chinese citizens suspected to be infected with the COVID-19 disease and arrested two Chinese administrators.

05:12UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.

04:44 – Afghanistan’s coronavirus crisis has freed young couples in Kabul to consider something that once seemed unthinkable: downsizing their weddings. READ THE STORY

04:02 – The Kuwaiti government is firming up plans to repatriate residency violators who have registered for the amnesty campaign launched throughout April.

03:30Jordan has since May 5 repatriated 6,855 nationals who were stranded overseas due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

03:05 – A UAE company has developed a laser-based testing equipment that identifies coronavirus patients in seconds, further enabling the country’s aggressive screening program.

02:45 – The UAE reported 873 new coronavirus infections, bringing the caseload to 25,063 as the country aggressively pursues testing for early detection particularly of individuals who had prior contact with active COVID-19 cases.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus could push millions of Africans into poverty: UN chief
Business & Economy
Coronavirus creates problems in the pipeline

Iran’s navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning

Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning

  • Iran military official: Naval units to continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past
Updated 9 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s navy will continue its “regular missions” in the Gulf, an Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency on Wednesday, a day after the US Navy issued a warning to mariners there to stay away from US warships.
“The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” the unnamed military official said.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle East
Iranian IRGC navy ‘harassed’ US military ships in the Gulf
Update
Middle-East
US Navy issues new warning to Iran after close encounters in Arabian Gulf

Latest updates

New coronavirus infections mar South Korean students’ return to school
It’s official, there will be no Met Gala this year
Iran’s navy will continue activities in Gulf, official says after US warning
Russia’s coronavirus infections pass 300,000, deaths near 3,000
Safe Eid staycations in the UAE

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.