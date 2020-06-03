You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council

Opinion

Fatima Abo Alasrar

Houthis deliberately suppressing COVID-19 figures

Read article

Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council

The Houthis continue to block aid in Yemen and attack Saudi Arabia with drones provided by Iran, the US National Security Council said on Wednesday. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8nb27

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council

  • The council urged the Houthis “to work toward peaceful solution to end the conflict in Yemen”
  • The US decreased its aid to Yemen this year because of interference by the Houthis
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Houthis continue to block humanitarian aid in Yemen and attack Saudi Arabia with drones provided by Iran, the White House National Security Council said on Wednesday. 
“Instead of heeding UN calls for a ceasefire, the Houthis are attacking Saudi Arabia with explosive UAVs provided by Iran,” the council said.
The council urged the Houthis “to work toward a peaceful solution to end the conflict in Yemen.”
The comments come a day after Saudi Arabia hosted a donor conference for Yemen in partnership with the UN where the Kingdom pledged an aid package worth $500 million.

Around $1.35 billion of aid for Yemen was pledged at the conference by 30 countries.

The US decreased its aid to Yemen this year because of interference by the Houthis.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The country is suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and some 24 million of its population requires aid. 

COVID-19 has added to the country’s woes.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges $500m of aid to Yemen
Middle-East
Houthis reject Yemeni government offer to cooperate against COVID-19

No children, no toilets: Egypt sets out mosque reopening rules

Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
Mohammed El-Shamaa

No children, no toilets: Egypt sets out mosque reopening rules

  • Virus has killed 1,052 and infected 27,536
Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
Mohammed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: Banning children, wearing face masks and closing toilets are some of the rules that Egypt’s mosques must follow during the coronavirus pandemic, as a parliamentary committee on Wednesday discussed plans to welcome back worshippers.
A number of members from the Committee of Religious Affairs and Endowments backed the Ministry of Awqaf’s plan to open mosques on the condition that the Ministry of Health confirmed that the virus no longer posed a threat.
“By opening up all mosques we are contributing to less crowding in mosques, because if we open only a percentage of the mosques in the country, it will increase the number of worshippers who visit them, instead of having them spread throughout the many mosques in the country,” committee secretary Omar Hamroush said. “It is better to have all mosques operating while taking the necessary precautions and preventive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.” He emphasized the need to clean and disinfect mosques after each of the five daily prayers.
Should the Ministry of Health give the green light then mosques, which were sealed off in March in the wake of the outbreak, will accept worshippers but they will be expected to follow regulations announced by the Minister of Religious Endowments Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa.
They include wearing a protective face mask at all times, keeping a safe distance between rows of worshippers and for each person to have their own prayer mat. Toilets and ablution areas will be closed and there will be a limit to the amount of time spent in the mosque. Children will not be allowed in.
The Ministry of Awqaf’s plan also includes a system for arranging worshippers. There is to be a minimum of 1.5 meters between each person and the same distance between each row of people.
Committee undersecretary, Shoukry El-Gendy, supported the ministry’s plans for reopening mosques and smaller places of worship - zawiyas - and the proposed precautionary measures. But he added that much depended on the congregations themselves.  
“We are counting on the cooperation of worshippers and mosque goers,” he said.
He added that people’s concerns about crowding would be allayed as they could go to mosque in shifts rather than everyone heading there at the same time.
The decision to open mosques has not yet been broached by the Egyptian government as discussions have been limited to the ministry and parliament. Some fear that opening mosques too soon may contribute to the spread of the virus.
Dr. Abdel-Samie Ahmed, who has been working in a quarantine hospital, told Arab News that any decision to open up mosques must be studied carefully according to instructions issued by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, taking into account the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Egypt during the past few days.
As of Wednesday, the virus had killed 1,052 and infected 27,536.
Ahmed said that if mosques were open then zawiyas must be excluded from the decision, especially because of their limited space and a lack of proper ventilation.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt Mosques

Related

Business & Economy
Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 
Lifestyle
You can now tour this historical Egyptian church from your living room

Latest updates

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns George Floyd killing as protesters take to London streets
No children, no toilets: Egypt sets out mosque reopening rules
How oil pulled back from coronavirus chaos
Houthis continue to block aid, attack Saudi Arabia: White House National Security Council
UK police arrest three more in Aya Hachem murder inquiry

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.