First repatriation flight from Egypt lands in Yemen

DUBAI: The first Yemeni repatriation flight from Egypt landed in Seiyun Airport in Hadramout on Wednesday with 170 nationals on board, state news agency Saba New reported.
All arrivals received medical examinations, including coronavirus PCR tests, Director General of Seiyun Airport, Ali Bakthir confirmed, adding that the airport also had body heat cameras to check arriving passengers.
The emergency team disinfected their baggage, he added.
Yemen began repatriation flights late in May for thousands of Yemenis stranded abroad due to coronavirus travel bans.
National airline Yemenia repatriated 152 Yemenis from Amman on May 28. Yemeni government officials said the flight is part of a larger plan to evacuate more than 10,000 Yemenis by air, land and sea in June.
