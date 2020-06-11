You are here

  • Home
  • First repatriation flight from Egypt lands in Yemen

First repatriation flight from Egypt lands in Yemen

There were 170 Yemeni nationals onboard. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nv8wy

Updated 11 June 2020
Arab News

First repatriation flight from Egypt lands in Yemen

  • The emergency team disinfected their baggage
  • Arrivals went through medical examinations and body heat cameras
Updated 11 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The first Yemeni repatriation flight from Egypt landed in Seiyun Airport in Hadramout on Wednesday with 170 nationals on board, state news agency Saba New reported.
All arrivals received medical examinations, including coronavirus PCR tests, Director General of Seiyun Airport, Ali Bakthir confirmed, adding that the airport also had body heat cameras to check arriving passengers.
The emergency team disinfected their baggage, he added.
Yemen began repatriation flights late in May for thousands of Yemenis stranded abroad due to coronavirus travel bans.
National airline Yemenia repatriated 152 Yemenis from Amman on May 28. Yemeni government officials said the flight is part of a larger plan to evacuate more than 10,000 Yemenis by air, land and sea in June.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Around 30 million Yemenis face risk of infectious disease: Minister
Middle-East
Houthis extort private healthcare in Yemen: Information Minister

Egypt to allow foreigners to return to some resorts from July

Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt to allow foreigners to return to some resorts from July

  • Egypt announced the relaxation of some restrictions during the next two weeks, including reducing the night curfew by an hour
  • Shop hours will be extended by an hour
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt will allow scheduled international flights and foreign tourists to resorts that have been least affected by the coronavirus starting from July 1, the cabinet said.
Egypt suspended regular international flights in March and shut down restaurants, hotels and cafes.
Airports remain closed to all but domestic and repatriation flights, but hotels were last month allowed to reopen for domestic tourists at reduced capacity if they met strict health protocols.
The areas opening up are southern Sinai, where the resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab are located, and Red Sea province, home to the Hurghada and Marsa Alam resorts, as well as Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean, the cabinet statement said.
The pandemic has shut down Egypt’s tourist sector, which accounts for 5% of GDP.
Egypt also announced the relaxation of some restrictions during the next two weeks, including reducing the night curfew by an hour. Shop hours will be extended by an hour.
Egypt, a country of around 100 million people, has reported 38,284 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, including 1,342 deaths. New daily cases have stayed above 1,000 over the past two weeks.
Egypt is also considering reopening mosques in least affected provinces starting from July 1 and will hold end-of-year exams for the last grade high school students as scheduled later this month, State Information Minister Osama Heikal told a televised briefing.
Public beaches and parks will remain shut until the end of June, he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt tourism

Related

Special
Middle-East
Expert warns of second wave of coronavirus in Egypt
Middle-East
First repatriation flight from Egypt lands in Yemen

Latest updates

Egypt to allow foreigners to return to some resorts from July
European court backs pro-Palestinian BDS protest movement
SABIC EGM paves way for integration into Aramco
EU to ease virus travel bans from July 1, but not to all
‘Tiger King’ stars join new celebrity-fan video platform in Middle East 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.