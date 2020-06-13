You are here

Lisbon set to host final stages of Champions League

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, right, and Paris St Germain’s Marquinhos during their match in Madrid. (Reuters/File)
AFP

BERLIN: The final stages of this season’s interrupted Champions League will be played in Lisbon, with the final on Aug. 22 or 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

The assertion by Bild follows reports by several other European media in recent days. An official announcement is expected when UEFA’s Executive Committee meets by videoconference next Wednesday, June 17.
Bild also reported that the closing stages of the Europa League are set to be moved to Germany, with matches being played in the region around Cologne, in the west of the country.
This season’s Champions League final was scheduled to take place in Istanbul at the end of May before the competition was suspended in mid-March in the last-16 stage because of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged Europe. The Europa League final was scheduled for the Polish city of Gdansk.
In both competitions, all ties would be played as one-off matches from the quarterfinals onwards. Usually the quarter-finals and semifinals are staged over two legs.
Four second-leg matches in the Champions League round of 16 are still to be played, with Juventus still due to host Lyon, Manchester City scheduled to play Real Madrid, Bayern Munich defending a 3-0 lead against Chelsea and Barcelona’s tie with Napoli poised at 1-1 from the first leg in Italy.
According to Bild, those matches could be played on the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9 before the quarter-finalists move to the Portuguese capital.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Atalanta had all qualified just before the competition was suspended.
The Europa League faces a greater backlog, with only six of the last 16, first legs having been played, and none of the second legs.
Portugal’s credentials to host a Champions League mini-tournament are boosted by the fact that it has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as other Western European countries, while it has no clubs left in the competition.
The Portuguese top flight resumed at the start of this month, with matches being played behind closed doors.
Lisbon has several stadiums, including Benfica’s 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz, which hosted the final of Euro 2004 and the Champions League in 2014, and the nearby 50,000-seater Estadio Jose Alvalade — home of Sporting — which was also used at Euro 2004 and for the UEFA Cup final in 2005.

English Premier League becomes ‘a political football’

Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta. The club will play against Sheffield United on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Britain. (Reuters/File)
LONDON: The green light for the Premier League’s return owes much to a political will for the national game to lift spirits in the country hardest hit by coronavirus in Europe.
Suspected and confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Britain passed 50,000 according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this week.
Restrictions on personal freedoms remain in place, while plans to reopen schools to all pupils in England have been shelved until September.
Yet, on Wednesday, Premier League stars will return to live action with the government reveling in its role to ensure 33 of the remaining 92 games of the season will be shown on free-to-air platforms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament last month that the return of live sport to television “could provide a much-needed boost to national morale.”
On the day June 17 was set as the date for the Premier League’s return, Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for sport, said football had a “special place in our national life.”
However, the Premier League has not enjoyed such political backing throughout the course of the pandemic.
In the early weeks of April as clubs scrambled to respond to a sudden drop in revenue, Liverpool and Tottenham were among the top-flight teams that signaled their intent to use the government’s furlough scheme for nonplaying staff.
The scheme, designed to protect jobs once lockdowns are lifted, has seen the government cover the cost of 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of 2,500 ($3,100) a month per employee.
Yet, the sight of last season’s two Champions League finalists using tax payers’ money without cutting the wages of players provoked a furious reaction.
Conservative MP Julian Knight accused the Premier League of a “moral vacuum.”
At a daily news briefing at the height of the crisis, even Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Premier League players to “take a pay cut and play their part.”
Both clubs bowed to public pressure and quickly reversed their decision to use the scheme.
“When the furlough scheme and the discussions around player salaries and taking pay cuts arose, my feeling was that was opportunistic on the part of government and actually very cynical,” Prof. Simon Chadwick, director of Eurasian Sport at Emlyon business school told AFP.
“Within weeks the government had flipped again and suddenly this is important for national well-being, social cohesion and national identity, providing a diversion from the pandemic.
“This was the government using football to achieve its own ends, rather than of football itself, or fans and the population.”

