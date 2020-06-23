You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Short Url

https://arab.news/8afjh

Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

  • The Houthis have launched 8 drones and 3 ballistic missiles towards the city
  • The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.
The Houthis have launched eight drones and three ballistic missiles towards the city between late Monday and early Tuesday, coalition’s spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

The missile was targeting innocent civilians, Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Earlier on Monday,  Al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia “launched a number of unmanned (booby-trapped) drones at civilians and civilian objects” from Sa’dah in Yemen. Two were targeting Najran and the other was targeting Jazan.
The Iran-backed militants have targeted Saudi Arabia with 313 ballistic missiles and 357 drones in total, he added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi missile targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran
Update
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition vows to take ‘rigorous measures’ against Houthis after latest drone attack

Madinah governor praises youth initiatives during pandemic

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman presides a meeting of the region’s Youth Committee to review its activities on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

Madinah governor praises youth initiatives during pandemic

  • More than 240 young men and women took part in the Volunteer Youth Initiatives during the pandemic and helped the government and private sectors in facing the challenges
Updated 23 June 2020
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Monday praised the voluntary initiatives taken by the region’s Youth Committee during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
He reviewed a report on those initiatives during an online meeting, which was attended by other officials.
The governor stressed the importance of using the skills of the youth through a proper mechanism and helping them materialize their creative ideas for the betterment of society and the country.
More than 240 young men and women took part in the Volunteer Youth Initiatives during the pandemic and helped the government and private sectors in facing the challenges posed by the crisis and in reducing its social impact.
They distributed food baskets among the needy and launched a campaign to raise awareness about the virus among the masses using social media.
The meeting also reviewed several initiatives to support the business community.

 

Topics: Coronaviirus Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mobile lab completes 6,000 COVID-19 tests in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

Latest updates

French-Algerian restauranteur sees ‘solidarity fridge’ use double during lockdown
US actor Michael Keaton may return as Batman
Golden Globes 2021 postponed to February 
Egypt says keen to reach agreement on Nile dam issue
Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.