England’s hospitality and tourism sector to reopen from July 4

The Ritz hotel, currently closed to visitors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is pictured in central London on June 23, 2020. Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England will reopen from July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday. (AFP)
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England from July 4, as part of plans to kickstart hospitality, culture and tourism.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen, as will hotels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites, alongside cinemas, museums and galleries.
Two separate households will also be allowed to meet up indoors for the first time since March.


“Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end,” he told parliament, calling the lifting of restrictions a return to a “sense of normality.”
“After the toughest restrictions in peacetime history, we’re now able to make life easier for people to see more of their friends and family and help businesses get back on their feet and get people back into work,” he told lawmakers.
Britain has been one of the worst-hit countries by the global pandemic with the official death toll among people who have tested positive for COVID-19 standing at almost 43,000.
The government hopes the relaxing of rules will help the economy begin to recover from the impact of the virus lockdown, with predictions of recession, heavy losses and job cuts.
But Johnson warned that the restrictions would be re-imposed if necessary.
“We will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions... if required.”

 

Topics: England UK Coronavirus

Eton, UK’s most elite school, apologizes to former pupil for racism

LONDON: The head of Britain’s Eton College said Tuesday he will invite back a black former student to apologize in person for racism he experienced at the top fee-paying school in the 1960s.
Simon Henderson said he wanted Dillibe Onyeama to feel welcome after he was previously banned from visiting Eton for writing a book about the racist abuse he faced there.
“We have made significant strides since Mr.Onyeama was at Eton but... we have to have the institutional and personal humility to acknowledge that we still have more to do,” Henderson said in a statement.
“We must all speak out and commit to doing better — permanently — and I am determined that we seize this moment as a catalyst for real and sustained change for the better.
“I will be inviting Mr.Onyeama to meet so as to apologize to him in person, on behalf of the school, and to make clear that he will always be welcome at Eton.”
The school’s move follows anti-racism protests across Britain, sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during a police arrest in the United States.
The demonstrations have focused renewed attention on racism in Britain, as well as the toxic legacy of its colonial past, including calls for it to be taught in schools.
Nigerian writer Onyeama, who graduated from Eton in 1969, wrote a book about his experiences at the exclusive private boys’ school, near Windsor, west of London.
The school has become a byword for elitism and Britain’s class divide.
Annual fees cost more than £42,000 ($52,000, 46,000 euros) per year. Old boys include Prime minister Boris Johnson, and princes William and Harry.
Onyeama told the BBC he had been taunted on a daily basis by fellow students, and asked questions like “why are you black?” and “how many maggots are there in your hair?“
When he struggled in academics or flourished in sports, the students attributed it to his race, while when he excelled in exams he was accused of cheating, the broadcaster said.
After detailing his experiences in a 1972 memoir, he received an official letter informing him that he was banned from visiting Eton.
Onyeama said although the apology now was not necessary, it “compels the recognition that prejudice on the grounds of color or race dehumanizes its victims in a way that ordinary forms of prejudice do not.”
He added that his overall experience at Eton was “positive.”
Henderson said he was “appalled” to learn of the racist abuse Onyeama faced, and his “absolute priority” was to make Eton an “inclusive, compassionate and supportive community for all.”
“Racism has no place in civilized society, then or now,” he added.

Topics: Eton College Black Lives Matter racism BLM

