You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian regime refuses to ‘bow’ to US sanctions

Syrian regime refuses to ‘bow’ to US sanctions

Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said in Damascus that Bashar Assad will remain the president as long as the Syrian people want him to. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r2hqv

Updated 24 June 2020
AFP

Syrian regime refuses to ‘bow’ to US sanctions

  • Central bank devalued pound after currency depreciated in anticipation of Caesar Act measures
Updated 24 June 2020
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria refuses to “bow” to Washington’s demands under the latest US sanctions, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday, charging that the sole aim was to undermine support for President Bashar Assad.

“If they (Washington) dreamt that Syria and its people would bow to their conditions, then I would say let them keep dreaming because this will never happen,” Muallem told a news conference in Damascus, nearly a week after the Caesar Act came into force.

The sanctions laid down in the law, according to US officials, aim to force Assad to accept UN Security Council Resolution 2254 of 2015 that calls for a cease-fire, elections and political transition in Syria.

But the real objective is “to influence upcoming presidential elections” in Syria scheduled for next year, Muallem said, and weaken support for Assad ahead of polling.

“President Assad will remain as long as the Syrian people want him to,” the foreign minister stressed.

The Caesar Act, which took effect last Wednesday, punishes under US law any company that works with Assad, casting a cloud over efforts to rebuild Syria.

It seeks to prevent any normalization with Assad’s regime without accountability for human rights abuses, and also blocks US reconstruction assistance. 

The first designations target 39 people or entities, including Assad and his wife Asma — the first time she has been slapped with US sanctions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the sanctions “the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people.”

Muallem said such comments were part of a “chorus of lies,” arguing that “those seeking the interests of the Syrian people wouldn’t conspire against their livelihoods.”

Syrians should try to use the latest sanctions as an “opportunity to advance the national economy, achieve self-sufficiency, and deepen our cooperation with friends and allies,” he said.

Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has won back control of most of Syria after a nine-year war that has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced over half of the country’s pre-war population.

Muallem said the latest sanctions would fail to pressure Syria into “abandoning our alliances and our support for the resistance and to embark on the path of normalization with Israel.”

Syria is in the grips of a severe economic crisis compounded by sanctions. On the same day that the Caesar Act came into force, Syria’s central bank devalued the pound after the currency had depreciated for weeks on the black market in anticipation of the US measures.

Topics: Syrian regime US sanctions

Related

Update
Middle-East
US: Syrian regime will face further sanctions if political solution is not reached
World
Syrian exile reveals family’s arduous journey to freedom to mark World Refugee Day

Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis

Updated 24 June 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis

  • New class of investor emerges as people in the country seek to protect savings
Updated 24 June 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese real estate sector has witnessed a spike in activity in the past three months despite an economic crisis that has seen the exchange rate of the dollar reach 6,000 lira, four times the official price.

Raja Makarem, a property expert and director of Ramco Real Estate, said that sales over the past three months amounts to over $2 billion. He told Arab News that the real estate rush “will continue as long as the Lebanese banks agree to give bank checks to their depositors.”

The decline of the real estate sector was one of the major signs of the economic crisis that began in 2012.

The crisis peaked after the end of subsidized housing loans and the decline of foreign investment in the Lebanese real estate market.

With Lebanon entering the stage of financial collapse in the second half of last year, real estate sector indicators recorded dire results for property value and sales numbers on top of a notable decline in new building licenses.

Property sales fell by up to 70 percent and the prices of apartments, especially larger ones, fell in value by 25 percent on average.

In light of banking restrictions on personal savings pushed through last November, and rumors of further measures, many Lebanese have used property as a vehicle to retain personal savings.

Jamal Shamas, a property expert, said: “During the last three months, depositors, especially those with large amounts, have been rushing to buy apartments in Solidere, in the heart of Beirut, and apartments on the Beirut waterfront, as these areas maintain their value due to their unique locations.”

He added: “I now receive 20 calls per day to procure apartments as an accredited expert for real estate appraisal.

“This phenomenon reached its climax when the banks announced that the depositors can withdraw small amounts from their dollar-based savings in Lebanese pounds, with a generous fixed exchange rate, so depositors rushed to real estate to save their deposits.”

“These depositors are not all Lebanese; there are Syrians, Iraqis, and Gulf nationals who have accounts in Lebanese banks. Most of the Lebanese are expatriates in Africa or those who work in Arab countries.”

Raja Makarem agreed, adding: “This reality created a great demand for vacant apartments, which experienced flexibility in prices. The buyer is trying to take advantage of the decline in real estate prices and the seller, which is usually a real estate developer, accepts a small loss in order to pay off a loan to the bank.”

“Over the past three months, many developers have sold a stock of apartments that they have been unable to sell for years.

“This rush on real estate has revived the strained market again, with prices increasing by 20 to 30 percent compared with six or seven months ago, and returning to their 2010 level.”

Jamal Shamas said there is no property remaining in the Solidere area to sell.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese crisis Beirut

Related

Middle-East
MIT Lebanon Challenge seeks solutions to country’s crises
Special
Middle-East
American dollars boost black market in Lebanon

Latest updates

World community, Muslim organizations welcome strict Saudi limit on Hajj pilgrims
New Saudi app helps diagnose kids’ developmental problems
Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis
Fighting intensifies in Yemeni province despite truce
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran, director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.