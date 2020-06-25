You are here

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Visitors wearing protective facemasks queue as they wait for the partial reopening of Eiffel Tower. (AFP)
Visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower. (AFP)
Visitors can access the 324 meters high tower only via staircases until early July. (AFP)
  • Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening
  • Elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations
PARIS: The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.
Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.
Visitors can access the 324 meters high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.
In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.
Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

Body found in search for missing Syrian swimmer in England’s River Thames

  • Alryabi went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire
  • The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said
LONDON: A body has been found in the search for a missing Syrian refugee who got into difficulty swimming in the River Thames.
Eyad Alryabi went into the river to try and help his friend who had been struggling in the water, but got into difficulty himself, UK newspapers reported.
Alryabi went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire. The brook is connected to the River Thames.
The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.
“Formal identification has not yet taken place. His next of kin are being supported,” the police force added.
The death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.
Police were called to the area on Tuesday after reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.
A man aged in his 30s, thought to be Alryabi’s friend who he was trying to help, was brought to safety from the water, and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
A third man who had entered the water to assist left unharmed.
“Our thoughts are with both men’s families during this very upsetting time,” Thames Valley Police said.

