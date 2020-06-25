Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Body found in search for missing Syrian swimmer in England’s River Thames

LONDON: A body has been found in the search for a missing Syrian refugee who got into difficulty swimming in the River Thames.

Eyad Alryabi went into the river to try and help his friend who had been struggling in the water, but got into difficulty himself, UK newspapers reported.

Alryabi went missing on Tuesday in a stretch of water called Lulle Brook in Cookham, Berkshire. The brook is connected to the River Thames.

The body of a man in his 30s was discovered at about 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Thames Valley Police said.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place. His next of kin are being supported,” the police force added.

The death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.

Police were called to the area on Tuesday after reports that two men had been swimming in the water and had got into difficulty.

A man aged in his 30s, thought to be Alryabi’s friend who he was trying to help, was brought to safety from the water, and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A third man who had entered the water to assist left unharmed.

“Our thoughts are with both men’s families during this very upsetting time,” Thames Valley Police said.