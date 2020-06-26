Michel Platini now a formal suspect in Swiss case

You are here

Michel Platini in action for France against Hungary in a 1986 Mexico World Cup first round match in Leon. (AFP)
Updated 26 June 2020
  Swiss federal prosecutors extended their open criminal proceedings into then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter to include Platini
  Platini is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery
GENEVA: French soccer great Michel Platini has been formally placed under investigation in Switzerland in relation to a $2 million payment he got from FIFA in 2011.
Swiss federal prosecutors this month extended their open criminal proceedings into then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s role in the payment to include Platini, according to a document seen Friday by The Associated Press.
Platini, who was the president of European soccer body UEFA at the time, is suspected of being an accomplice to criminal mismanagement, of misappropriation and an act of forgery, the document states.
The former France national team captain submitted invoices to FIFA in January 2011 seeking payment for an uncontracted additional salary from working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002. He was paid the next month.
Five different courts and tribunals — including the FIFA ethics committee, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the European Court of Human Rights — have ruled against Platini since Swiss prosecutors revealed the allegation in September 2015.
Platini and Blatter, who were both banned by FIFA, deny wrongdoing and have not been charged by Swiss prosecutors. Both were questioned at FIFA headquarters five years ago.
The office of Switzerland’s attorney general confirmed the proceedings against Platini and said “various hearings are planned at (our offices) in Bern during the third quarter of 2020.”
The prosecution office said it was unable to give any timetable for how the case could develop.
“I have total confidence in Swiss justice,” Platini said in a statement. “I am once again at their disposal and am absolutely serene.”
Platini’s four-year ban expired in October and he has been planning to return to the sport. He turned 65 last week.
The long-standing allegation was revived two years after Platini said Swiss prosecutors told him he had been cleared of wrongdoing.
However, a new prosecutor was appointed to lead some investigations last year in the wider Swiss probe of corruption allegations in international soccer that began in 2014.
Prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand’s name appears on official documents relating to Platini’s case that have been seen by the AP.
Hildbrand also extended criminal proceedings against Blatter this month for suspected criminal mismanagement to include a $1 million loan FIFA made to the Trinidad and Tobago soccer federation in 2010.
That money went into the control of then-FIFA vice president Jack Warner, who was campaigning in the Caribbean nation’s general election at the time. Warner has since been banned by FIFA and is fighting extradition to the United States, where he was indicted on financial corruption charges five years ago.
Two more former FIFA officials — Jérôme Valcke as secretary general and Markus Kattner as finance director — were named as “accused persons” in the Trinidad payment investigation. Both were fired by FIFA in 2016.
Switzerland attorney general Michael Lauber is no longer in charge of the wider FIFA investigation, which has involved at least 25 open criminal proceedings and one abandoned trial.
Lauber was recused from the case last year by the Swiss federal criminal court in fallout from a disciplinary case against him over meetings he did not disclose with current FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2016 and 2017. Infantino was elected to lead FIFA in February 2016 during a chaotic period after Platini, his former boss at UEFA, and Blatter were banned.

Egypt’s Liverpool fans over the moon with title triumph

Updated 27 June 2020
AHMED HOSSAM

  Liverpool Supporters' Club in Cairo praises the team's consistency, calling it remarkable
CAIRO: Mohamed Salah is proving to be a miracle worker, a man who specializes in making dreams come true as well as making history. 

It was Salah who ended the Egyptians’ long wait for World Cup qualification when he successfully dispatched a stoppage-time winning penalty against Congo on Oct. 8, 2017, and, less than three years later, he became an integral part of a group of Liverpool players that helped lead the Reds to domestic glory after a three decade wait. Mo made a massive contribution to the team effort, scoring 17 goals and assisting seven to guide Liverpool to glory.

Liverpool’s English Premiership title drought is finished, and even COVID-19 was not enough to stop Liverpool fans from streaming through Merseyside to celebrate. People of different ages gathered near Anfield to express their sheer satisfaction and jubilation at winning a title that had eluded their team. Liverpool fans — not just those in England but worldwide — were delighted with their team’s triumph. They included those in the country where Salah was born, bred and kicked off his footballing career.

Halim Ahmed, who is the coordinator and spokesman for the official Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Egypt, couldn’t hide his happiness.

“Finally we did it,” he told Arab News. “I still can’t believe it, my mind hasn’t totally grasped what happened. We came so close last season and played very well, so there was certainly an element of disappointment, but the team showed great desire and motivation to bounce back and capture the title this season.”

He praised the team’s consistency, calling it remarkable, and said the players performed exceptionally. “But if I have to single out one player then my pick is Virgil Van Dijk, a rock in our defense. My favourite moment was the late win against Aston Villa when Sadio Mane decided the game for Liverpool.”

Ahmed Salah, one of the founders of the Liverpool Supporters’ Club in Egypt, was also delighted with the outcome of the premiership title race. 

“The suspension of the Premier League due to the pandemic made the wait for the title even longer, but it felt sweet all the same,” he told Arab News. “The fact that our title rivals Manchester City will be obliged to do a guard of honor for the champions at their own ground is a source
of great satisfaction for me.”

Salah received a lot of congratulatory phone calls upon the Reds’ victory and he spent the evening browsing through social media, and even had a Zoom session to celebrate a title that had previously eluded his club. 

“I even received calls from Egyptian Manchester United fans who admitted that Liverpool had earned this title,” he said. “My favorite moments of the season were the late wins against Leicester City and Aston Villa, such dramatic victories indicated this team’s character and never say die attitude. Performance of the season in my personal opinion was the 4-0 win at King Power Stadium against Leicester, that was such a dominant display.”

Ahmed said that his Liverpool player of the season was the skipper, Jordan Henderson. “The heart of the team, the leader,” he said. “He showed great tactical versatility as he played in five positions throughout this season, center-back, right-back, right winger, defensive midfielder and central midfielder. He embodied the spirit of sacrifice of the team.”

At a time when everyone is still being advised to stay safe at home to avoid catching coronavirus or spreading it, Liverpool sealed the title win in precisely that way - at home, watching in hope as Chelsea won 2-1 against runners-up Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening, a defeat that meant City could no longer retain their crown. 

Mo Salah may not have played much at Chelsea, but his ex-team have certainly given him a nice gift.

