You are here

  • Home
  • Over $30 bn needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

Over $30 bn needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference, that follows the social distancing rules, after a meeting about the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, on June 25, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjgf6

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Over $30 bn needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

  • So far, $3.4 billion of that had been pledged
  • The funds requested should make it possible to deliver 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatment to low and middle-income countries by mid-2021
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than $30 billion over the next year.
Providing details of the so-called ACT accelerator, launched in April and aimed at pooling international resources to conquer the pandemic, WHO said “the costed plans presented today call for $31.3 billion in funding.”
So far, $3.4 billion of that had been pledged, it said, pointing out that an additional $27.9 billion was needed over the next 12 months, including nearly $14 billion to cover immediate needs.
The announcement came ahead of a major pledging event in Brussels in support of the ACT accelerator, set to take place on Saturday.
“This is an investment worth making,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a special envoy for the ACT accelerator, told a virtual briefing.
“If we don’t rally now, the human costs and the economic pain will deepen,” she said.
“Though these numbers sound big, they are not when we think of the alternative. If we spend billions now, we will be able to avoid spending trillions later.
“The time to act is now, and the way to act is together.”
Okonjo-Iweala’s comments came as the world counts nearly 490,000 deaths from COVID-19 and over 9.6 million cases since the new coronavirus emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally from official sources.
The funds requested should make it possible to deliver 500 million tests and 245 million courses of treatment to low and middle-income countries by mid-2021.
They also aim to deliver two billion vaccine doses by the end of next year, of which half will go to low and middle-income nations.
“It’s clear that to bring COVID-19 under control, and to save lives, we need effective vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, in unprecedented quantities and at unprecedented speed,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing.
Separate teams are racing to roll out reliable tests, find safe and effective vaccines and treatments for the novel coronavirus, and prepare for large-scale manufacturing.
Tedros meanwhile stressed that a core principle of the initiative is to ensure equal access for all.
“Vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics are vital tools,” he said.
“But to be truly effective they must be administered with another essential ingredient, which is solidarity.”

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus WHO

Related

World
Sweden lashes out at WHO over virus listing
Saudi Arabia
WHO welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj 2020

EU split on reopening Europe to countries with virus

Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP

EU split on reopening Europe to countries with virus

  • Non-essential travel to the bloc has been banned since mid-March and the restrictions are to be gradually lifted starting July 1, as the pandemic recedes
  • Whatever is decided in Brussels will stand only as a recommendation since border control remains a national competence
Updated 9 min 19 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU member states are divided over whether to continue to exclude travelers from countries struggling with the coronavirus, such as the United States, when reopening Europe’s borders on July 1.
On Friday, diplomats were still locked in a days-long series of talks on drawing up criteria for reopening borders, with some countries worried about the reliability of coronavirus data, notably from China.
But with their economies in freefall from the pandemic, Greece, Spain, France and other top tourism destinations are hoping to salvage at least some of the summer holidays and open the door to visitors.
Countries highly dependent on tourism “want to reopen ASAP for as many as possible,” an EU diplomat told AFP.
“The others are reticent to move fast to save eight weeks of tourism season, however important it may be.”
Non-essential travel to the bloc has been banned since mid-March and the restrictions are to be gradually lifted starting July 1, as the pandemic recedes — at least in Europe.
Greece, however, has already reopened airports to travelers from several countries beyond Europe, including China and South Korea, and capitals will eventually make their own decisions.
“A European agreement is essential,” said Spanish government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero.
“We want an agreement and to avoid health risks. If a country allows entry, there is free movement. We urge that an agreement be reached now, quickly and shortly before 1 July.”
Whatever is decided in Brussels will stand only as a recommendation since border control remains a national competence and governments can in the end go their own way.
For travel purposes, Britain still counts as a member of the European Union until the end of its post-Brexit transition period. Four non-EU countries are members of the bloc’s Schengen passport-free zone.
Some EU members want to limit the reopening to countries with an epidemiological situation “comparable or better” than that in the bloc — that is with 16 or fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.
If that criteria is confirmed, and if the members agree that other countries’ reporting is accurate — travelers from the United States, Brazil and Canada would remain banned.
Those arriving from China, Japan, Australia, Morocco, Venezuela, India, Cuba and the Balkans would be welcome.
However, the health-based criteria has collided with geopolitics, with some countries reluctant to ban the US while welcoming visitors from China, where the pandemic began.
One possible scenario would see the list updated every two weeks, allowing for a swift removal of banned countries as the pandemic evolves.
The United States is currently the country most affected by Covid-19 with more than 121,000 deaths — while Europe believes it has passed the peak of its own outbreak.
More than 2.3 million cases have been detected in the US and several states in the south and west experiencing powerful outbreaks.
Asked about the reopening of transatlantic travel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington was “working with our European counterparts to get that right.”
“We’ve denied travel to Europe and vice versa. That’s the posture that we all sit in now and I think we’re all taking seriously the need to figure out how to get this open,” Pompeo told a forum.

Topics: EU European Union Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Sanofi planning to cut up to 1,680 jobs in Europe
Saudi Arabia
EU raps Houthis for targeting Saudi civilians

Latest updates

FOCUS: DOWNWARD REVISIONS OF THE IMF ECONOMIC FORECASTS
EU split on reopening Europe to countries with virus
Police officer stabbed, casualties reported in ‘serious incident’ in Glasgow
UK shopping mall giant Intu collapses
Saudi Arabia announces 46 more deaths from COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.