You are here

  • Home
  • Macron slams Turkey’s ‘criminal responsibility’ in Libya

Macron slams Turkey’s ‘criminal responsibility’ in Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the German government’s guest house Meseberg Castle in Gransee, near Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkm3a

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Macron slams Turkey’s ‘criminal responsibility’ in Libya

  • Emmanuel Macron: I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be member of NATO
  • The Ankara-Paris strains soared further this month when France denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

MESEBERG, Germany: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused fellow NATO member Turkey of “criminal responsibility” over its involvement in the Libyan conflict, in an escalating row with Ankara.
Turkey has increased its military presence “and massively re-imported extremist fighters from Syria” even after foreign powers agreed earlier this year to end their meddling and respect a UN arms embargo, Macron told reporters.
“I think this is a historic and criminal responsibility for someone who claims to be a member of NATO,” Macron said after holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Meseberg castle near Berlin.
Turkey’s conduct in Libya is “unacceptable to us,” Macron said, adding that the moment had come for Ankara to “urgently clarify” its stance.
Ankara supports Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.
France is suspected by analysts of backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but insists it is neutral in the conflict.
Oil-rich Libya was thrown into chaos after veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi was ousted in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
Rival administrations and militias have been vying for power ever since, increasingly drawing in foreign countries and threatening the region’s stability.
Macron last Monday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government of playing a “dangerous game” in the north African country that could no longer be tolerated.
Turkey fired back the following day, saying it was “actually France which is playing a dangerous game in Libya” by supporting military leader Haftar in his campaign to take Tripoli.
Tensions have risen over the last year between Macron and Erdogan, notably when the French leader said the lack of NATO response to a unilateral Turkish operation in northern Syria showed the alliance was undergoing “brain death.”
The Ankara-Paris strains soared further this month when France denounced an “extremely aggressive” intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean, a claim Ankara dismissed as “groundless.”

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Turkey NATO

Related

World
France’s Macron says Turkey playing ‘dangerous game’ in Libya
World
NATO probing France-Turkey naval incident: Stoltenberg

China forcibly sterilizes Uighurs to control population: report

Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

China forcibly sterilizes Uighurs to control population: report

  • The report has prompted an international group of lawmakers to call for a UN investigation into China’s policies in the region
Updated 29 June 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Chinese authorities are carrying out forced sterilizations of women in an apparent campaign to curb the growth of ethnic minority populations in the western Xinjiang region, according to research published Monday.
The report, based on a combination of official regional data, policy documents and interviews with ethnic minority women, has prompted an international group of lawmakers to call for a United Nations investigation into China’s policies in the region.
The move is likely to enrage Beijing, which has denied trampling on the rights of ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and which on Monday called the allegations “baseless.”
The country is accused of locking more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in re-education camps. Beijing describes the facilities as job training centers aimed at steering people away from terrorism following a spate of violence blamed on separatists.
Now a report by Adrian Zenz, a German researcher who has exposed China’s policies in Xinjiang, says Uighur women other ethnic minorities are being threatened with internment in the camps for refusing to abort pregnancies that exceed birth quotas.
Zenz’s data-driven work — which uses public documents found by scouring China’s Internet — on the camps has previously been cited by experts on a UN panel investigating the facilities.
Women who had fewer than the legally permitted limit of two children were involuntarily fitted with IUDs, says the report.
It also reports that some of the women said they were being coerced into receiving sterilization surgeries.
Former camp detainees said they were given injections that stopped their periods, or caused unusual bleeding consistent with the effects of birth control drugs.
Government documents studied by Zenz also showed that women in some rural minority communities in the region received frequent mandatory gynaecological exams and bi-monthly pregnancy tests from local health officials.
Zenz found that population growth in Xinjiang counties predominantly home to ethnic minorities fell below the average growth in primarily Han majority counties between 2017 and 2018, a year after the officially recorded rate of sterilizations in the region sharply overtook the national rate in 2016.
Uighur activists say China is using the internment camps to conduct a massive brainwashing campaign aimed at eradicating their distinct culture and Islamic identity.
China appears to be using coercive birth control in Xinjiang as part of a “wider game plan of ethno-racial domination,” Zenz wrote in the report.
“These findings raise serious concerns as to whether Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang represent, in fundamental respects, what might be characterized as a demographic campaign of genocide” under UN definitions, Zenz said in the report.
The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a group of North American, European and Australian members of parliament from a range of political parties, said in a statement Monday it would push for a legal investigation on “whether or not crimes against humanity or genocide have taken place” in Xinjiang.
IPAC was formed in June with a stated mission of standing up against “challenges posed by the present conduct and future ambitions of the People’s Republic of China.”
Britain said it was aware of reports which “add to our concern about the human rights sitution in Xinjiang.”
“Of course we will be considering this report very carefully,” junior foreign office minister Nigel Adams told parliament.
China’s foreign ministry said the allegations were “baseless” and showed “ulterior motives.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian blasted media outlets for “cooking up false information on Xinjiang-related issues,” saying at a regular press briefing that Xinjiang is “harmonious and stable.”
The rights group World Uyghur Congress said the report showed a “genocidal element of the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) policies” and called in a statement for international action to confront China.

Topics: China Uighurs population

Related

Business & Economy
China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement
Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus - BNA
Abu Dhabi permits people with negative COVID-19 test to enter emirate
Israeli annexation plan an ‘existential threat’ to Palestinian people: PM Shtayyeh
‘The Flash’ tops regional streaming service’s chart for most-watched DC show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.