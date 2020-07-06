You are here

Qatar coronavirus cases pass 100,000 mark

Updated 06 July 2020
  • Qatar has one of the world’s highest per capita infection rate
DOHA: Qatar passed the milestone of 100,000 coronavirus cases on Monday, the health ministry said, as the country presses ahead with plans to re-open its economy.
The gas-rich emirate has one of the world’s highest per capita infection rates with 100,345 people, 3.65 percent of its 2.75 million population, having tested positive for COVID-19.
Almost 94,000 of those infected have recovered and 133 people have died, one of the lowest reported death rates globally.
Wealthy Qatar has a higher testing rate than many other countries, having screened 386,111 people — 14 percent of the population.
“Measures taken to tackle COVID-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus,” the ministry of public health said in a statement, adding there were a total of 546 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.
“We are seeing a rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks and this is due to the people who were infected at the height of the virus several weeks ago.”
Qatar has continued to reopen segments of its economy in recent weeks subject to strict social distancing measures as the average daily number of new cases has continued to fall.
In the past seven days there were an average of 748 new cases per day compared to 958 the week before.
Sun-lovers and jet-ski enthusiasts braved scorching summer temperatures on July 1 to be among the first to take advantage of reopened beaches, closed since March.
Beachgoers were required to wear masks, have temperatures taken and show mandatory phone-based contact tracing apps, as were customers of cafes and restaurants which resumed limited dine-in services last Wednesday.
Masks remain compulsory in public for those not exercising and private gatherings are limited to five people.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Qatar

Iraqi analyst Hisham Al-Hashimi killed in Baghdad after pro-Iran militia threats

  • Hisham Al-Hashimi was killed outside his home by gunmen on a motorbike
  • Al-Hashimi told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militias were out to get him
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on Daesh and other armed groups was shot dead in Baghdad on Monday after receiving threats from Iran-backed militias.
Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham Al-Hashimi, 47, outside his home in the Zeyouneh area of Baghdad, a family member said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. The family member heard five shots fired.
Security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.


Al-Hashimi was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists and researchers.
Weeks before his death, Al-Hashimi had told confidantes he feared Iran-backed militias were out to get him. Friends had advised him to flee to the northern city of Irbil, in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
He rose to prominence as an expert on the inner workings of IS and even advised the U.S.-led coalition during its yearslong battle with the extremists.
After Iraq declared victory over IS in December 2017, he increasingly turned his attention to the Iran-backed militias that helped to defeat IS and now wield considerable power in the country. He was an outspoken critics of some of these groups, which have thousands of heavily armed fighters.
News of his killing spread quickly, with fellow researchers, journalists and others taking to social media to express their condolences.


Iraqi researcher Fanar Haddad said Al-Hashimi was a “strikingly bright mind and a true gentleman,” calling his death a “major loss and an unforgivable crime.”
Political analyst Ihsan Al-Shammari, a colleague of Al-Hashimi, said those who killed him wanted to “silence the voices that disagree with their opinion” and blamed the shooting on the proliferation of armed groups in the country.
Many saw his death as a worrying sign as the government struggles to rein in the militias.
The Iran-backed groups have been blamed for a spate of recent rocket attacks targeting U.S. interests. Authorities launched a raid last week in which they detained 14 members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah group in Baghdad, but all but one were released just days later, in what was widely seen as a capitulation by the government.
In some of his final tweets before he was killed, Al-Hashimi lamented the country's bitter divisions and the corruption plaguing its political system.
“The rights, blood and dignity of Iraqis have been lost, and their money gone into the pockets of corrupt politicians," he tweeted Sunday.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad

