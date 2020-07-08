Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,036 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 288 were reported in Riyadh, 243 in Jeddah, 187 in Taif, 171 in Hufof and 142 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 158,050 after 3,211 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,059 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
