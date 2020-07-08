You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,036 new cases of the disease on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gwzs2

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

  • A total of 2,059 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
  • 3,211 more patients recovered from the virus
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,036 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 288 were reported in Riyadh, 243 in Jeddah, 187 in Taif, 171 in Hufof and 142 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 158,050 after 3,211 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,059 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister, British defense secretary discuss regional security
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia urges international community take firm stand against Iran

Saudi anti-graft agency probes 105 corruption cases in different sectors

Updated 08 July 2020
SPA

Saudi anti-graft agency probes 105 corruption cases in different sectors

  • A Nazaha official said the Kingdom will continue to pursue cases of misappropriation of public money
  • The cases involved fraud, bribery, and financial and professional corruption
Updated 08 July 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has initiated 105 corruption cases in the health, interior, power, and education sectors.
The cases involved fraud, bribery, and financial and professional corruption.
A Nazaha official said the Kingdom will continue to pursue cases of misappropriation of public money and harming state interests.
One of the cases involves the arrest of three employees working at the Saudi Electricity Co. for receiving a bribe amounting to €535,000 ($604,570) from a French company and opening bank accounts in another country (at the request of the company) for money laundering. Another case is the arrest of a university faculty member for asking for a bribe amounting to SR80,000 ($21,328) from a number of companies working on different projects at the university.
The authority also arrested a doctor at the Ministry of Health for violating the regulations at a quarantine facility.
A brigadier general was arrested for using his official vehicle to facilitate the passage of another private vehicle through security points during the curfew period.

Topics: Saudi Arabia corruption

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia takes part in forum to review sustainable goals
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister, British defense secretary discuss regional security

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19
In UK libel case, Depp denies hitting ex-wife Amber Heard
Pakistani carrier fires 28 pilots over fake licenses scandal
US general sees smaller but enduring troop presence in Iraq
Libyan migrant centers are like concentration camps, pope says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.