Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi anti-graft agency probes 105 corruption cases in different sectors

RIYADH: The Saudi Control and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has initiated 105 corruption cases in the health, interior, power, and education sectors.

The cases involved fraud, bribery, and financial and professional corruption.

A Nazaha official said the Kingdom will continue to pursue cases of misappropriation of public money and harming state interests.

One of the cases involves the arrest of three employees working at the Saudi Electricity Co. for receiving a bribe amounting to €535,000 ($604,570) from a French company and opening bank accounts in another country (at the request of the company) for money laundering. Another case is the arrest of a university faculty member for asking for a bribe amounting to SR80,000 ($21,328) from a number of companies working on different projects at the university.

The authority also arrested a doctor at the Ministry of Health for violating the regulations at a quarantine facility.

A brigadier general was arrested for using his official vehicle to facilitate the passage of another private vehicle through security points during the curfew period.