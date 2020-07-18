Russia and China out to undermine US election, says Biden

You are here

It is normal for presidential nominees of the major parties to have intelligence briefings, though it is not clear when Biden started to receive his. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • It is normal for presidential nominees of the major parties to have intelligence briefings
  • Security officials warned at the end of last year foreign adversaries would attempt to interfere in the 2020 elections
WASHINGTON, US: Russia and China are trying to undermine US democracy in the run-up to November’s presidential election, Joe Biden said, citing intelligence briefings he is now receiving.
“The Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process. Fact,” the presumptive Democratic challenger said at a fundraiser on Friday according to the Washington Post.
“China and others are engaged as well in activities that are designed for us to lose confidence in the outcome,” he added.
It is normal for presidential nominees of the major parties to have intelligence briefings, though it is not clear when Biden started to receive his.
On June 30 he said he may ask for a briefing, but that he had not been offered one up until then.
Security officials warned at the end of last year foreign adversaries would attempt to interfere in the 2020 elections, to “undermine our democratic institutions, influence public sentiment and affect government policies.”
US intelligence found that Russia intervened in the 2016 elections to support Donald Trump, who has bristled at the charges and called for better ties with Putin.

Firemen battle blaze at Nantes cathedral in western France

  • TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure
  • The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
NANTES, France: Firemen were battling a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, the local fire service said on Twitter.
TV images showed smoke coming out of the 15th century structure. The blaze comes just over a year after a major fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its roof and main spire.
Cecile Renaud, who works in a bakery facing the cathedral and alerted the fire services early on Saturday, told BFM TV she had seen huge flames inside the building.
“It was a huge shock. It’s extremely sad.”
It is not the first time the cathedral has caught fire. It was partly destroyed during World War Two in 1944 after Allied bombings. In 1972 a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was finally rebuilt 13 years later.

