Tributes pour in for popular Egyptian 'Doctor of the Poor' who dies aged 76

Mashally led a simple life dedicating his time and knowledge to serve those most in need. (Courtesy: Mohsen Design/Twitter)
A collage illustration shows Dr. Mashally with wings, symbolizing him as an angel for leading a simple life to serve those most in need. (Courtesy: Mohsen Design/Twitter)
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

Tributes pour in for popular Egyptian 'Doctor of the Poor' who dies aged 76

  Mashally was known for treating Egypt's poor, only charging a very symbolic fee for those who could not afford regular healthcare
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: An Egyptian doctor who was popularly known as the ‘Doctor of the Poor’ died on Tuesday at the age of 76, according to local media reports.

Mohamed Mashally was known for treating Egypt's poor, only charging a very symbolic fee for those who could not afford regular healthcare.

Reports said he has been laid to rest on Tuesday prompting an outpouring of grief on social media.

During his lifetime, Mashally led a simple life dedicating his time and knowledge to serve those most in need.

He was born in the village of Dhahr Al Temsah, in Beheira Governorate.

He refused to accept large donations for himself, and insisted on treating the needy for a symbolic fee of 5 to 10 Egyptian pounds ($0.30-0.60) per visit, and for those who simply could not afford anything were treated for no money at all. 

In an interview with Egyptian television show Hadret El-Mowaten, Mashally recalled an incident of a 10 year old boy who was diabetic and couldn't afford treatment.  

“A 10-year-old kid with diabetes came from a very poor family. When he asked his mother for insulin, she told him that she could not afford to buy it, and the only money that she had would cover their dinner,” he recounted.The boy later set himself on fire, because he did not want to be a burden to his mother, Mashally added. 

He held the child in his arms before laying him to rest. Mashally said that incident touched him and influenced his decision to care for the poor.  

The Arabic hashtag #Doctor_of_the_Poor was trending on Tuesday, as social media users paid tribute to Mashally.The late doctor graduated from Qasr Al-Aini Faculty of Medicine, Cairo Univeristy in 1967 specializing in internal medicine, pediatrics and fevers.

 

British-Australian lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

British-Australian lecturer jailed in Iran moved to remote prison

  Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison
  The Human Rights' Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women's prisons
Updated 28 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Australian woman serving a 10-year jail term in Iran has been transferred to a notorious desert prison used to punish political prisoners, officials say.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Middle East politics at Melbourne University, was jailed in September 2018 for espionage. She was tried in secret and strongly denies all charges against her.

Moore-Gilbert had been held at Evin prison in Tehran before being transferred to the notorious Qarchak prison, located in the desert east of the capital. 

The Human Rights’ Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Qarchak has the worst reputation among all Iranian women’s prisons.

It is often used as punishment for Iranian political prisoners, and its conditions have been described as abysmal by former inmates.

“Qarchak jail is where common prisoners are held. It’s overcrowded and some of them are dangerous,” said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Prior to her transfer, Moore-Gilbert had been in solitary confinement and on several hunger strikes.

She is said to have been beaten for trying to comfort new prisoners by passing notes and writing to them on prison walls.

She had also rejected an offer of freedom in return for spying on behalf of Iran. “I am not a spy,” she said in letters smuggled out of prison in January.

“I have never been a spy and I have no interest to work for a spying organization in any country.”

Ghaemi said: “They’re not happy with her resilience and her refusal to cooperate.”

Prevented from contacting her family, conditions in the desert prison are taking a heavy toll on the jailed academic’s mental health.

“I think I am in the midst of a serious psychological problem,” she wrote in January, worsened by “the ban on having any phone calls with my family.”

Reza Khandan, husband of imprisoned human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, said in a Facebook post that Moore-Gilbert is in “a very bad condition.”

He wrote that she had told him: “I can’t eat anything, I don’t know, I’m so disappointed. I’m so very depressed.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “Dr Moore-Gilbert’s case is one of the Australian government’s highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran.”

The Australian government has said it holds Iran responsible for Moore-Gilbert’s “safety and well-being,” and is “urgently seeking access” to her.

Iran frequently imprisons foreign nationals on dubious grounds. British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Evin prison since 2016 for “plotting to topple the Iranian government.” She also vehemently denies these charges.

