Tributes pour in for popular Egyptian 'Doctor of the Poor' who dies aged 76

CAIRO: An Egyptian doctor who was popularly known as the ‘Doctor of the Poor’ died on Tuesday at the age of 76, according to local media reports.

Mohamed Mashally was known for treating Egypt's poor, only charging a very symbolic fee for those who could not afford regular healthcare.

Reports said he has been laid to rest on Tuesday prompting an outpouring of grief on social media.

During his lifetime, Mashally led a simple life dedicating his time and knowledge to serve those most in need.

He was born in the village of Dhahr Al Temsah, in Beheira Governorate.

He refused to accept large donations for himself, and insisted on treating the needy for a symbolic fee of 5 to 10 Egyptian pounds ($0.30-0.60) per visit, and for those who simply could not afford anything were treated for no money at all.

In an interview with Egyptian television show Hadret El-Mowaten, Mashally recalled an incident of a 10 year old boy who was diabetic and couldn't afford treatment.

“A 10-year-old kid with diabetes came from a very poor family. When he asked his mother for insulin, she told him that she could not afford to buy it, and the only money that she had would cover their dinner,” he recounted.The boy later set himself on fire, because he did not want to be a burden to his mother, Mashally added.

He held the child in his arms before laying him to rest. Mashally said that incident touched him and influenced his decision to care for the poor.

The Arabic hashtag #Doctor_of_the_Poor was trending on Tuesday, as social media users paid tribute to Mashally.The late doctor graduated from Qasr Al-Aini Faculty of Medicine, Cairo Univeristy in 1967 specializing in internal medicine, pediatrics and fevers.

#طبيب_الغلابه You made us believe that this life is full of great meanings that we have to live for

Thanks for spreading Good values that were about to disappear

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/4YH06DsbZe — حسّو (@umihfc1) July 28, 2020