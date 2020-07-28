You are here

Saudi Pro League on course for successful season despite enforced break

Al Nassr pipped neighbours Al Hilal by one point to win the Saudi Pro League 2018/19. (Twitter Photo)
date 2020-07-28

  • League-wide investment has created the most popular season in SPL history
  • SPL has enjoyed influx of overseas players, bigger attendances and increased following on social media
RIYADH: The biggest sporting prize in Saudi Arabia will finally see a winner as the Saudi Pro League returns after more than four months without football.

Over SAR1.6 billion ($426 million) has been invested in the Kingdom’s favourite sport this year, which has seen the SPL enjoy its biggest ever season before the lockdown halted the campaign in March.

With investment happening throughout sport in the Kingdom, football remains at the heart of communities with SPL clubs enjoying their biggest ever attendances since the season got underway last August, with over a million fans attending games by the halfway point of the campaign.

Throughout the season families and friends have packed out the biggest games of the season, including the record 43,783 fans who seen Al Hilal claim an away win over Al Ittihad in the ‘Saudi El Clasico’ in September.

The investment of the league is part of the strategy by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sport which sees improvements to the game on the pitch, driving attendances and overall engagement with fans throughout the country.

The huge investment has also allowed clubs to improve their playing squads and this season there have been players from over 40 countries competing in the SPL.  Former English Premier League stars Wilfried Bony and Marko Marin have joined the division, whilst Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah is the league’s leading scorer with 18 goals in his second season with Al Nassr.

On the pitch, history was made at the start of the season when the promoted trio Abha, Damac and Al Adalah made their first appearance in the SPL.

With just eight rounds remaining, it is also all left to play for as Al Nassr and Al Hilal continue their tight title race for the second consecutive year with only 6 points separating them. Meanwhile, at the other end of the table just 7 points separate bottom placed Damac and Al Fayha in 12th position meaning the relegation battle will most certainly go down to the last kick of a game. The league resumes on August 4th and will promise an action-packed 35 days that fans will not want to miss.

Throughout lockdown, the league has maintained its supporter engagement with a strong focus on digital communication which has included the growth of the league’s twitter channel which now has over one million followers.

Recognising that fans are unable to attend games for the remaining eight rounds of fixtures, the SPL has developed its #OurLeagueIsBack campaign which allows fans to share their support online, with videos and messages then being shown across stadiums on matchdays.

Fans can share their messages of support easily by following social media accounts on Twitter (@SPL), Instagram (SaudiProLeague), Facebook (@SaudiProLeague.SPL) and by using the hashtag #OurLeagueIsBack.

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al Nassr Al Hilal

  • Explore Bahrain will be the sponsorship name
  • Paris FC chairman Pierre Ferracci will remain the main shareholder with a 77% stake
PARIS: The country of Bahrain has bought a minority stake of 20% in second-division French club Paris FC with its sovereign wealth fund.
With its new investment, Paris FC hopes to achieve promotion to the first division within three seasons and to make the women’s team among the best in France.
“The transaction was carried out through an increase in capital shares to strengthen the club’s own capital and allowing sovereign funds to own 20 percent,” Paris FC said Monday in a statement. “On top of this investment, Bahrain becomes the club’s main sponsor with the objective of increasing the country’s image.”
Explore Bahrain will be the sponsorship name. Paris FC chairman Pierre Ferracci will remain the main shareholder with a 77% stake.
Paris FC finished 17th in the second division last season and narrowly avoided relegation. The new campaign starts on Aug. 22.
The club’s youth academy will also be expanded in a bid to develop more players from the sizeable Paris region, while the French club will help oversee the development of young players in Bahrain.
Paris FC added that it expects further foreign and domestic investment over the coming months.
Veteran coach Jean-Marc Nobilo will run the club’s academy. He won the second division with Le Havre and was voted the league’s best coach that year. Nobilo also won the French Cup at youth level with Auxerre in 2015.
Bahrain has hosted a Formula One race since 2004 and is a shareholder in the McLaren team.
Qatari investors QSI bought French champion Paris Saint-Germain nine years ago.

Topics: Bahrain Paris FC football

