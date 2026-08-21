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Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Update Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows
Maritime traffice at the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint have almost ground to a halt after the war erupted in February. Above, cargo ships at the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates on May 1, 2026. (AP file photo)
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Updated 21 August 2026 06:28
Reuters
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Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows
  • Thursday’s tally of seven commodity ships was half that of Wednesday, Kpler data showed
  • One very large gas carrier transit outed of the Strait of Hormuz via the Iranian route
Updated 21 August 2026 06:28
Reuters
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SINGAPORE: Seven commodity ships sailed along the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, ​just half the previous day’s tally, showed data from shiptracker Kpler, amid concern over risk to Middle East shipping as US-Iran peace talks remain in limbo.

Of the total, four ships entered and three exited the waterway, which was ‌used by ‌nearly a fifth ​of ‌global ⁠shipments of crude ​oil and ⁠liquefied natural gas before war began in February.

The seven did not include any very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers.

However, one very large gas carrier — carrying propane and butane — ⁠did transit out of Hormuz ‌via the Iranian ‌route, the data showed.

Separately, at ​the Bab El-Mandeb ‌strait, traffic slowed slightly on Thursday compared ‌with the previous two days.

Commodity ships transiting the Bab El-Mandeb totaled 23, compared with 34 on each of the previous two ‌days, Kpler data showed, of which 16 ships entered and seven ⁠exited.

Out ⁠of the seven exits, two were Suezmax tankers — the Stoic Warrior and the Dokos — carrying crude oil bound for Vietnam and India respectively, the data showed.

No very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers passed through the Bab El-Mandeb strait on Thursday.

Vessels that sail through the waterways ​with transponders turned off ​do not feature in the data.

Topics: War in Iran Strait of Hormuz

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Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

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