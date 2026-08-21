Hormuz ship crossings hover in single digits, data shows

SINGAPORE: Seven commodity ships sailed along the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, ​just half the previous day’s tally, showed data from shiptracker Kpler, amid concern over risk to Middle East shipping as US-Iran peace talks remain in limbo.

Of the total, four ships entered and three exited the waterway, which was ‌used by ‌nearly a fifth ​of ‌global ⁠shipments of crude ​oil and ⁠liquefied natural gas before war began in February.

The seven did not include any very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers.

However, one very large gas carrier — carrying propane and butane — ⁠did transit out of Hormuz ‌via the Iranian ‌route, the data showed.

Separately, at ​the Bab El-Mandeb ‌strait, traffic slowed slightly on Thursday compared ‌with the previous two days.

Commodity ships transiting the Bab El-Mandeb totaled 23, compared with 34 on each of the previous two ‌days, Kpler data showed, of which 16 ships entered and seven ⁠exited.

Out ⁠of the seven exits, two were Suezmax tankers — the Stoic Warrior and the Dokos — carrying crude oil bound for Vietnam and India respectively, the data showed.

No very large crude carriers or liquefied natural gas tankers passed through the Bab El-Mandeb strait on Thursday.

Vessels that sail through the waterways ​with transponders turned off ​do not feature in the data.