Lebanon complains to UN over gun battle on border

BEIRUT: Lebanon is to complain to the UN Security Council over an “Israeli attack” on its southern border.

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned Israel’s action as “a threat to the stability of the south of Lebanon.”

He said the strike on Monday was especially alarming because the Security Council is scheduled to discuss the renewal of the mandate of the UN force in Lebanon, which expires at the end of August.

Israel said its troops opened fire with small arms and artillery after Hezbollah militants armed with assault rifles crossed the border into the disputed Shebaa Farms area. No casualties were reported on either side.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab described Israel’s claim as “lies,” and said the exchange of gunfire was “a dangerous military escalation.”

He added: “The enemy is trying to change the rules of engagement with Lebanon. We should be very careful in the coming days because the enemy is reiterating its attacks and there are fears that things might get worse in light of rising tensions on our borders with Palestine.”

The Future parliamentary bloc, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, said it was “surprised that the government response to Monday’s events came 24 hours later.”

Israeli forces have been on alert along the border in anticipation of Hezbollah retaliation for the killing of one of its members a week ago in an Israeli attack on the edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Visiting Israel’s northern military headquarters on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would continue to take action “to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the region.”

