Lebanon complains to UN over gun battle on border

Israeli forces have been on alert along the border in anticipation of Hezbollah retaliation for the killing of one of its members a week ago in an Israeli attack on the edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus. (AP)
Updated 29 July 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Aoun condemned Israel’s action
BEIRUT: Lebanon is to complain to the UN Security Council over an “Israeli attack” on its southern border.
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned Israel’s action as “a threat to the stability of the south of Lebanon.”
He said the strike on Monday was especially alarming because the Security Council is scheduled to discuss the renewal of the mandate of the UN force in Lebanon, which expires at the end of August.
Israel said its troops opened fire with small arms and artillery after Hezbollah militants armed with assault rifles crossed the border into the disputed Shebaa Farms area. No casualties were reported on either side.
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab described Israel’s claim as “lies,” and said the exchange of gunfire was “a dangerous military escalation.”
He added: “The enemy is trying to change the rules of engagement with Lebanon. We should be very careful in the coming days because the enemy is reiterating its attacks and there are fears that things might get worse in light of rising tensions on our borders with Palestine.”
The Future parliamentary bloc, led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, said it was “surprised that the government response to Monday’s events came 24 hours later.”
Israeli forces have been on alert along the border in anticipation of Hezbollah retaliation for the killing of one of its members a week ago in an Israeli attack on the edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Visiting Israel’s northern military headquarters on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would continue to take action “to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the region.”
 

Extremists try to block honor for music legend Umm Kulthum

Updated 29 July 2020
Arab News

  • Right-wingers in Israel say plan to name street in Haifa after the late Egyptian diva is ‘shameful and crazy’
JEDDAH: Right-wing extremists in Israel are trying to block the renaming of a street in honor of the late Egyptian music legend Umm Kulthum.
Authorities in Haifa — Israel’s third largest city, about 10 percent of whose 300,000 residents are Arab — want to draw attention to its diversity.
City councillor Raja Zaatreh said honoring Umm Kulthum was an appropriate way of recognizing the “presence and roots” of Israel’s Arab community, which regularly faces discrimination. Haifa was “a model of coexistence between Arabs and Jews,” council leader Einat Kalisch-Rotem said.
But opponents of the honor, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s notoriously divisive son Yair, are determined to block it. He said the proposal was “shameful and crazy.”
Right-wing Likud party Knesset member Ariel Kallner said he was saddened by Haifa’s decision to honor a woman “who called for the destruction of the Jewish state.”
Commentator Eldad Beck attacked the plan “to commemorate one of the biggest and most influential enemies of Israel, who wanted to annihilate the state.”
Umm Kulthum, who died aged 76 in 1975, performed in Haifa in the 1930s. She was hugely popular in the Middle East and worldwide — among her fans were Bob Dylan and Beyonce — and not least in Israel itself.
Israeli musician Ariel Cohen said many Jews with Arab roots “grew up with Umm Kulthum,” and one of her most famous songs, Enta Omri, was translated into Hebrew.
Cohen said it was true that Umm Kulthum sang patriotic songs during conflicts between Egypt and Israel in the 1960s and 1970s, but, “it is natural for singers to sing patriotic songs in times of war.”
He added: “Umm Kulthum is not an enemy.”
 

