Facebook puts global block on Brazil’s Bolsonaro supporters

The judge originally decided in May to block 16 Twitter accounts and 12 Facebook accounts of Bolsonaro supporters who have been linked to a probe into the spreading of fake news during Brazil’s 2018 election. (File/AP/Eraldo Peres)
Updated 01 August 2020
Reuters

  • A Facebook spokesperson said the order was “extreme” and threatens “freedom of expression outside of Brazil’s jurisdiction”
  • Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ruled on Thursday that Facebook and Twitter failed to comply with orders to block the accounts because they were only blocked within Brazil
Reuters

BRASILIA: Facebook said on Saturday it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judge’s order to do so.
A spokesperson for Facebook said the order was “extreme” and threatens “freedom of expression outside of Brazil’s jurisdiction,” but said the company has agreed to the order.
“Given the threat of criminal liability to a local employee, at this point we see no other alternative than complying with the decision by blocking the accounts globally, while we appeal to the Supreme Court,” the spokesperson said.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ruled on Thursday that Facebook and Twitter failed to comply with orders to block the accounts because they were only blocked within Brazil, but remained accessible with foreign IP addresses.
On Friday, he ruled that Facebook must pay a 1.92 million reais ($367,710) fine for not complying and face further daily fines of 100,000 reais per day if it does not block the accounts in question globally.
Before the fine was announced, Facebook said on Friday that it would appeal the decision. The world’s largest social network said it respects the laws of countries where it operates, but that “Brazilian law recognizes the limits of its jurisdiction.”
The judge’s fine only addressed Facebook’s non-compliance. It was not clear whether Twitter would face a similar fine.
The judge originally decided in May to block 16 Twitter accounts and 12 Facebook accounts of Bolsonaro supporters who have been linked to a probe into the spreading of fake news during Brazil’s 2018 election.
The accounts were blocked due to allegations that they violated laws on hate speech.

Media scion James Murdoch quits News Corp. board

Updated 01 August 2020
AFP

  • James Murdoch has been openly critical of some media coverage from publishing empire News Corp’s outlets in recent months
AFP

NEW YORK: Former 21st Century Fox chief executive James Murdoch, the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from News Corp’s board citing clashes over editorial content.
The 47-year-old once seen as his father’s successor has been openly critical of some media coverage from publishing empire News Corp’s outlets in recent months.
According to a letter written by James Murdoch and released Friday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), his resignation was due to “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”
News Corp. owns the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, The Times and the Sun newspapers among others, but not Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News network.
Its media operations have been hit by an advertising slump aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic in Australia.
In May, News Corp. announced that it would stop printing more than 100 Australian regional and local newspapers, shifting to digital-only versions instead.
The group reported net profit of $23 million for the quarter from January to March, boosted by its HarperCollins book division.
James Murdoch’s decision hastens his disengagement from the family media empire, which grew from a newspaper group in Australia.
In January, he denounced the climate change skepticism of some Murdoch media, citing coverage of the fires which devastated large parts of Australia.
In a statement, widely reported by US media at the time, Murdoch and his wife spoke of their “frustration” with some of the News Corp. and Fox coverage, adding that they were “particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary.”
Rupert Murdoch has said he does not employ climate change deniers, and has previously described himself as a climate “skeptic.”
The pair have also diverged politically.
While Rupert Murdoch has been a longtime supporter of Republican President Donald Trump, his son has reportedly donated hundreds of thousands to Democrat challenger Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.
James Murdoch, who headed 21st Century Fox until he stepped down last year when Disney acquired most of the group’s assets, has launched his own private holding company called Lupa Systems, which has taken a stake in Vice Media.
“We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp. and James’s brother Lachlan Murdoch in a statement.

