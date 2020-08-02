You are here

Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Saudi Arabia

The number of new coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia continued to decrease on Sunday with the health ministry recording 1,357 cases. (SPA)
Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

  • There have been no reports of coronavirus infections at the holy sites of Hajj on the fifth day of the pilgrimage
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 240,081
RIYADH: The number of new coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia continued to decrease on Sunday with the health ministry recording 1,357 cases.
Of the new cases, 153 were recorded in Makkah, 94 in the capital Riyadh, 72 in Jeddah and 64 in Hufof.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 240,081 after 2,533 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,917 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
There have been no reports of coronavirus infections at the holy sites of Hajj on the fifth day of the pilgrimage.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

  • Some worshippers will then be transported to the hotel for self-isolation, while others will return to their hometowns for a 14-day quarantine
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Hajj pilgrims will move back to Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Sunday to perform the last circumambulation of the Kaaba - when worshippers walk around the Kaaba seven times – marking the completion of this year's Hajj pilgrimage, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported.
Some worshippers will then be transported to the hotel for self-isolation, while others will return to their hometowns for a 14-day quarantine.

“We are working to implement the approved plans to make this year’s Hajj pilgrimage successful in accordance with preventative and precautionary measures from the arrival of the pilgrims to Makkah up until they complete the farewell tawaf,” the Commander of the Grand Mosque’s Security Special Forces, Major General Yahya bin Abdulrahman Al-Aqil told Saudi state news agency SPA.
The worshippers will get into the Grand Mosque via designated doors and will be required to follow specific marked paths to keep distance between each other. They will then begin the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

Topics: #Hajj2020

