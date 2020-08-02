Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The number of new coronavirus infections in Saudi Arabia continued to decrease on Sunday with the health ministry recording 1,357 cases.
Of the new cases, 153 were recorded in Makkah, 94 in the capital Riyadh, 72 in Jeddah and 64 in Hufof.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 240,081 after 2,533 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,917 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
There have been no reports of coronavirus infections at the holy sites of Hajj on the fifth day of the pilgrimage.
