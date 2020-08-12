You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt fears second wave as COVID-19 cases climb

Egypt fears second wave as COVID-19 cases climb

A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt July 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4pzms

Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt fears second wave as COVID-19 cases climb

  • Health measures ignored after Eid Al-Adha festivities, authorities warn
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has warned of a second wave of coronavirus in the country following a recent spike in infections.

The warning dashes hopes of an end to the outbreak after a promising drop in case numbers over the past week.

On Monday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health reported 174 new cases and 26 new deaths from the disease, a consecutive day-by-day increase.

Many fear a second wave, especially as health precautions and face mask guidelines are being ignored. Malls, cafes, restaurants and beaches are witnessing huge crowding across the country.

“We cannot say that we entered a second wave of the coronavirus because the current wave has not ended,” Presidential Health Adviser Muhammad Awad Tajuddin said.

“Case numbers have fallen, but there has been an increase over the past few days. We expected this because the same thing happened during Eid Al-Fitr due to large gatherings on coasts and beaches,” he added.

In an interview on TV channel Al-Mihwar, he said a second wave is expected in the fall because of lower temperatures and the disease’s similarity to seasonal influenza.

The adviser added that isolation hospitals are ready in case of an increase in intensive care cases.

On Sunday, Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed urged Egyptians to follow preventive measures, especially after Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

The ministry recently reopened many isolation hospitals that were closed several weeks ago as part of a strategy to deal with the spike.

Khaled Mujahid, media adviser to the Ministry of Health, said the hospitals will treat moderate to severe cases of coronavirus, while people with minor cases of the illness follow self-quarantine guidelines.

He urged anyone over the age of 60 or those suffering from chronic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic lung disease, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and pregnant women to avoid gatherings.

Warnings of a second wave in Egypt were a trending topic on Twitter and “the second wave” was the most-tweeted phrase.

Hussam Hosni, head of the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus at the Ministry of Health, said that the return of high case numbers was due to precautionary measures being ignored, but added that the country has yet to enter a second wave of the pandemic.

He said Egypt had the pandemic under control in the first phase and called on people to follow precautionary measures.

As of Monday, the number of coronavirus cases in the country since the beginning of the outbreak totaled 95,666, including 53,779 recoveries and 5,035 deaths.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt COVID-19 cases could be '10 times higher' than reported figures
Special
Middle-East
Egyptian doctors call for more facilities to handle pandemic

Sudan asks for delay in Renaissance Dam talks

Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Sudan asks for delay in Renaissance Dam talks

  • It was agreed to push back the meeting by a week
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The tripartite negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam have been postponed for a week at Sudan’s request.
The Sudanese Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said it had asked for the postponement to consult over recent developments and the change in the negotiation agenda to include matters relating to water sharing among the Nile Basin countries.
It was agreed to push back the meeting by a week, provided that the ministers consulted over the agenda and the level of participation in the next meeting.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation announced that Egypt participated in the last meeting on Monday to negotiate the rules for filling and operating the Grand Renaissance Dam.
It said that at the beginning of the meeting the Egyptian side expressed its readiness to resume negotiations on the basis of the mini-African summit held on July 21, as well as the ministerial meeting on Aug. 3 over a binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

FASTFACT

Egypt has rejected any unilateral action by Addis Ababa and called for Ethiopia to adhere to the principles of international law.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation issued a statement that the negotiations were to be completed within two weeks, based on the recommendations of the African Union, but Egypt and Sudan requested a delay.
Egypt has rejected any unilateral action by Addis Ababa and called for Ethiopia to adhere to the principles of international law.
Former Egyptian Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Nasr Allam said the Ethiopian was claiming that it had completed the construction of the dam and filled its first stage, and that Egypt and Sudan must accept the Ethiopian negotiating offer or surrender. He said that the aim of these claims is to raise Ethiopian morale.
He rejected Ethiopian claims over the condition of the Ethiopian people and their lack of services and water, and its assertions that Egypt floats on reservoirs of groundwater, which are based on the statements of “Egyptian scholars.” “The whole world knows that it is not true,” he said.
Allam said that Egypt is committed to achieving a peaceful agreement that serves the interests of the three countries.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Middle-East
Sudan says Nile dam talks delayed for ‘consultations’

Latest updates

Egypt fears second wave as COVID-19 cases climb
Sudan asks for delay in Renaissance Dam talks
‘Paranormal’: Netflix’s first Egyptian series whips up social media storm
Hagia Sophia prayers ‘sparked Turkey’s new COVID-19 cases’
What We Are Reading Today: Introduction to Social Neuroscience

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.