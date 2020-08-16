You are here

  • Home
  • Six-party meeting to discuss dam issue before talks resume

Six-party meeting to discuss dam issue before talks resume

In this June 28, 2013 file photo, construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3smr

Updated 16 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Six-party meeting to discuss dam issue before talks resume

  • The AU, experts and observers participated in the ministerial meeting via video conference
Updated 16 August 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A joint six-party meeting was held on Sunday between the ministers of water resources and irrigation and the ministers of foreign affairs from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia — a day before the resumption of the scheduled Renaissance Dam negotiations.

Sudanese and Egyptian sources had previously announced that a joint six-party meeting would be held on Sunday to discuss the points of conflict in the agreement to fill the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The meeting was held under the auspices of the UN and in the presence of African Union (AU) representatives, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“At the invitation of the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ethiopian, Egyptian and Sudanese Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Ministers of Water and Irrigation will meet at 4 p.m. Addis Ababa time to discuss the Renaissance Dam. The African Union delegate and the South African Foreign Minister will also attend,” said Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele in a tweet.

The AU, experts and observers participated in the ministerial meeting via video conference.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stressed, during a meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Abdulla Hamdok, on Saturday in Khartoum, the need to negotiate a binding agreement on filling and operating the dam in a way that preserves the rights and interests of the three countries. This would be in accordance with the agreement of the Declaration of Principles in Khartoum from 2015 and the principle of fair and equitable water use.

The two sides renewed their commitment to negotiations, seeing it as the best way to achieve the interests of the peoples of the region.

They expressed their aspirations for the success of the negotiations and stressed the need not to take any unilateral measures before reaching an agreement satisfactory to the three parties.

On Monday, the ministers of water resources and irrigation in Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will resume the Renaissance Dam meetings, after they were suspended for more than a week at the request of Egypt and Sudan over Ethiopia's agenda for negotiation.

The Ethiopian minister of water had addressed his counterparts in Egypt and Sudan with a draft containing the principles of the first filling of the Renaissance dam. It did not contain any operating rules, an indication of the binding nature of the final agreement, or even a mandatory formula for resolving disputes that may arise in the future.

A government source told the Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk that contacts took place over the past week to determine a specific agenda for the meetings, which are scheduled to last two weeks. He added that Egypt refused to limit negotiations to the process of the first filling of the Renaissance dam.

“Cairo adheres to reaching a binding agreement regarding the filling and continuous operation processes of the dam, that includes principles for dealing with short and long periods of drought, as well as a decisive mechanism for resolving disputes that may arise in the future. These are all reasons that prompted Egypt to reject the last Ethiopian draft that is limited to only the first filling,” he said.

Egypt expressed its willingness to resume negotiations on the basis of the outcomes of the African mini-summit and the meeting of irrigation ministers on Aug. 3, which provides a pathway for reaching a legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia have been involved in the dam talks since 2011, but are yet to reach an agreement due to tensions between Addis Ababa on one hand and Cairo and Khartoum on the other.

Topics: Ethiopia Nile Dam talks

Related

Middle-East
Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia
Middle-East
Pope calls for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over Nile dam

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

Updated 29 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

Updated 29 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday denounced “threats” made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its peace agreement with Israel.

In a statement, Secretary-General  Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf said the GCC stands in solidarity with UAE against any threats to its security or sovereignty.

"Iran must adhere to the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations," the statement said.

Iran on Saturday issued an explicit threat to launch an attack against the UAE, with Rouhani saying the UAE made a “huge mistake” in reaching the deal with Israel. 

A front-page editorial by Iran's hard-line daily Kayhan, whose editor in chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people … will turn this small, rich country, which is heavily dependent on security, into a legitimate and easy target.”

Analysts said the new threat must be taken seriously considering that Iran has already targeted Saudi civilians with missiles launched by its proxy forces in Iraq and Yemen.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi to explain the threats.

The UAE is a member of the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

The landmark agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump and made known on Aug. 13, was meant to advance peace in the Middle East region, according to a joint statement by the parties concerned.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Israel was obliged to suspend plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as the two nations work on full normalization of diplomatic relations.

Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed, the Emirati ambassador to France, explained that the deal was just a start but, but the return of the two-state solution — which Israel had previously junked — to the negotiating table was already undoubtedly an accomplishment. 

The UAE's GCC allies had expressed support to the agreement to normalize ties with Israel and said they hope it would contribute to peace in the region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also highlighted the deal, saying it would halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

Various countries, notably China, France, and Britain, also welcomed the deal and hoped it could lead to wider peace in the Middle East.

Topics: GCC UAE-Israel relations

Related

Update
Middle-East
UAE summons Iranian Chargé d’Affairs over Rouhani’s Israel deal threats
Update
Middle-East
UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations

Latest updates

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE
Empowerment of women and youth government’s top priority, says Saudi governor
Saudi Arabia’s southern mountains offer peak camping conditions
Israel renews assaults on Gaza, shuts fishing zone
What We Are Reading Today: The Age of Questions by Holly Case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.