Taliban chief negotiator says 20-member council finalized for intra-Afghan talks

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, front, receiving Afghan Taliban delegation at the Foreign Ministry’s office in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Supplied)
TAHIR KHAN

  • Prisoner release sticking point in high-level meeting between Kabul and Taliban
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban’s top commander has finalized a 20-member negotiating team for upcoming intra-Afghan talks, the group’s chief negotiator Sher Abbas Stanekzai told Arab News on Tuesday.

Stanekzai said that the team, appointed by  Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada, would have sweeping powers, including the authority to devise a strategy and sign agreements with President Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul.

“All decision-making powers are with the negotiation team, which has a 65 percent representation from the Rehbari Shura (leadership council),” he said. “They will take the process forward ... and are now involved in internal consultations to chalk out a strategy.”  The group of 20 includes several of Akhunzada’s close aides such as Sheikh Abdul Hakeem, Maulvi Abdul Kabeer, Maulvi Noor Mohammad Saqib, Mullah Shireen Noorzai, Sheikh Qasim Turkmen, and Abdul Manan Omari, who is the brother of the Taliban’s founder, Mullah Omar.

The crucial intra-Afghan talks – the first high-level meeting between Kabul and the Taliban after years of fighting – are part of a historic peace deal signed between the Taliban and Washington in Doha earlier this year.

No date has been announced for the meeting yet, but it was set to begin following the release of all 5,000 Taliban prisoners by the Afghan government.

While Ghani announced on Aug. 9 that he would free the remaining 400 Taliban inmates “soon,” Stanekzai said the program had hit a snag after the Afghan government “stopped the release of about 320 prisoners,” despite the Taliban keeping their end of the deal by releasing all 1,000 government troops.

The delay in fulfilling the final condition for the start of the talks is due to France and Australia opposing the move, after it emerged that several of the unreleased Taliban inmates were involved in attacks on their citizens in Afghanistan. “France asks the Afghan government not to proceed with the release of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan, in particular soldiers and humanitarian workers,” the French Embassy in Kabul tweeted on Aug. 16.

Stanekzai questioned the timing of the objections, accusing France and Australia of trying to sabotage the peace process.

“Kabul had agreed to release prisoners but later deviated from its commitment. We will not start intra-Afghan dialogue even if our one prisoner stays in jail. Every prisoner is a hero as they fought invaders whether they were from Australia or France.”

In a tit-for-tat move, the Afghan government is now demanding that the Taliban release nearly 20 commandos held by the group.

The intra-Afghan talks, which have now reached a stalemate, were expected to set the road map for post-war Afghanistan, with several countries including Pakistan making efforts to take the peace process forward.

A high-level Taliban delegation arrived in Islamabad on Monday to explore options, just days after Pakistan imposed UN sanctions on the insurgents.

The six-member Taliban delegation, led by the head of its political office in Qatar, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will discuss recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process with Pakistani leaders.

Talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected on Tuesday.

MANILA: Philippines army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said on Tuesday that two female suicide bombers were suspected of having carried out attacks in Sulu province which left 16 people dead and 78 wounded.

The military leader investigating Monday’s twin explosions told media that it had been “validated” that the women were responsible for the twin blasts, adding that he would be recommending that Sulu be placed under martial law.

Initially authorities had said that the first explosion took place shortly before noon after a motorcycle rigged with explosives was detonated near a military truck, while a female suicide bomber triggered the second blast close by.

Sobejana revealed that, based on witness accounts and a review of CCTV footage from the area, it now “appeared that a suicide bomber also caused the first explosion.”

He added that the suspects were reportedly the wives of Filipino suicide bomber Norman Lasuca, and Talha Jumsah alias Abu Talha, a bomb expert who also served as the finance conduit and liaison between Daesh and the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Lasuca and an accomplice were behind an attack on a temporary camp of an army counterterrorism unit in the town of Indanan, Sulu province on June 28 last year. Jumsah was killed in a military operation in the same province in November.

Sobejana said that while the two suspected bombers were being pursued by the four army intelligence officers who were killed by members of Jolo police on June 29, the “suspects slipped from their monitoring.”

He added: “The opportunity was wasted, and it resulted into this. Civilians and many of our comrades died.”

On his push for the introduction of martial law following Monday’s attacks, Sobejana said: “The situation calls for it ... to better control the population ... to bring back normalcy in the area. Otherwise, it will be a repetitive thing, victimizing the locals.

“The intention is to ensure that everything is being controlled, especially the movement of terror groups.”

He added that the situation would also dictate how long martial law should be enforced in the province.

Western Mindanao military chief Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said that the first explosion, which took place near to a military truck parked outside a grocery and computer shop, had killed four soldiers, four civilians, and a policeman. The soldiers were reportedly conducting security operations in the area at the time.

An hour later, while authorities were still investigating the scene, another blast happened 100 meters away causing more casualties, including a woman with a bomb.

Vinluan said a soldier had been checking on the woman when the bomb went off, adding that they had not yet determined the nationality of the female suspect.

Based on the latest reports, 16 people were killed in the blasts, including seven army troopers, one policeman, six civilians, and the two suspected suicide bombers. A total of 78 people are believed to have been wounded including 24 soldiers, six police officers, and 48 civilians.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig. Gen. William Gonzales said some of the victims were children.

Global leaders condemned the bombings with the UN saying that “attacks against civilians are always unacceptable” and calling for perpetrators “to be held accountable.” It expressed condolences to the Philippine government and the communities affected by the twin blasts.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao headed by Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim, also condemned the bombings and assured that it would “maximize all its resources to make sense of this tragedy and find out and put into justice the perpetrators behind the attacks.”

It added: “At a time when the world grapples with the challenges of a global pandemic and during a period when we are just entering a new phase for the region, an act like this deserves nothing but condemnation and appropriate actions.”

