You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen, Djibouti talk protection of Bab al-Mandab strait, Red Sea

Yemen, Djibouti talk protection of Bab al-Mandab strait, Red Sea

The officials expressed their concern over the lack of cooperation displayed by the Houthis on the Safer oil tanker issue. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ww75

Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

Yemen, Djibouti talk protection of Bab al-Mandab strait, Red Sea

  • The two spoke about securing the international maritime navigation fighting terrorism and facing security challenges
  • The issue of the Safer oil tanker was also discussed during the meeting
Updated 26 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Top officials from Yemen and Djibouti have met to discuss coordinated efforts to protect the security of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait, including the future of the Safer tanker, currently held by the Houthi militia, state news agency Saba has reported.

Yemeni Prime Minister Ma’een Abdulmalik and Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dhiya'addin Bamakhrama, spoke on Tuesday, expressing concerns over the looming environmental threat posed by the decaying Safer tanker.

And they expressed their concern over the lack of cooperation displayed by the Houthis, who have rejected the United Nations’ continued requests to be granted access to the ship and drain the cargo of oil.




Yemeni Prime Minister Ma’een Abdulmalik and Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dhiya'addin Bamakhrama spoke on Tuesday. (Saba New)

They spoke about securing the international maritime navigation on these waters, fighting terrorism and facing security challenges across the Arab region.

Abdulmalik said his government welcomed all solutions to avoid looming environmental disaster, highlighting his keenness to coordinate efforts with Djibouti to maintain the security of the Red Sea and Baba al-Mandab, boosting relations between the two countries and enabling the continued flow of international trade through the area.

Expressing his full support to the Yemeni government in defeating the Houthis, Djibouti’s Bamakhrama acknowledged Yemen’s eagerness to solve the decaying oil tanker issue, and its efforts to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

Topics: Yemen Djibouti Red Sea Bab Al-Mandab Strait

Related

Special
Middle-East
Houthi commanders killed during Arab coalition airstrike in north Yemen
Saudi Arabia
24,243 injured Yemenis treated under Saudi-run health program

Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey

Updated 54 sec ago
AP

Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey

  • The neighboring countries have sent warships to shadow each other in the eastern Mediterranean and held military exercises this week
  • “Turkey will take what is its right in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and in the Black Sea,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
Updated 54 sec ago
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s president warned Greece on Wednesday not to test his country’s patience or courage as the NATO allies remained locked in a tense dispute over offshore energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, while Greece announced plans to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline.
The neighboring countries have sent warships to shadow each other in the eastern Mediterranean and held military exercises this week within an area between Crete and Cyprus where Turkey has a vessel conducting drilling research in waters claimed by them both.
“Turkey will take what is its right in the Mediterranean, in the Aegean and in the Black Sea,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “Just as we have no eyes over anyone’s territory, sovereignty and interests, we will never compromise on what belongs to us. We are determined to do whatever is necessary in political, economic and military terms.”
Erdogan’s tough words came despite mediation efforts by Germany, whose foreign minister conducted shuttle diplomacy between Athens and Ankara a day earlier in a bid to deescalate the situation as Turkey and Greece engaged in competing military exercises at sea.
“We invite our interlocutors to get their act together and to avoid mistakes that will lead to their ruin,” he said.
In Athens, meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece is planning to exercise it’s legal right to extend its territorial waters along its western coastline from six to 12 nautical miles.
The planned extension along Greece’s Italy-facing coastline would not directly affect the territory at the center of the Greek-Turkish dispute. But the prime minister told parliament that Greece was abandoning decades of “passive” foreign policy.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas appealed to both Greece and Turkey on Tuesday to enter a dialogue and defuse the tensions, warning that “any spark, however small, could lead to a disaster.” His visits came ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin later this week, at which Turkey will be discussed.
After talks with Maas, the foreign ministers of both Greece and Turkey signaled readiness for dialogue but blamed each other for the standoff.
The Turkish vessel Oruc Reis has for weeks been carrying out seismic research escorted by Turkish warships. Greece, which says the ship is operating over the country’s own continental shelf in an area where it has exclusive rights on potential undersea gas and oil deposits, sent warships to shadow the Turkish flotilla.
Turkey disputes Greece’s claims, insisting that small Greek islands near the Turkish coast should not be taken into account when delineating maritime boundaries. Ankara accuses Athens of trying to grab an unfair share of the eastern Mediterranean’s resources.
Turkey is also prospecting for hydrocarbons in waters where Cyprus claims exclusive economic rights. Ankara says it is protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots on the ethnically-divided island.
“Everyone must see that Turkey is not a country whose patience can be tried, whose determination, capabilities and courage can be tested. If we say we’ll do something we’ll do it and pay the price.,” Erdogan said Wednesday. “If anyone wants to stand before us and face the consequences, they are welcome to. If, not stay out of our way and we will continue with our work.”
The Turkish leader spoke during an anniversary celebration marking the 1071 battle of Manzikert, during which Turkish Seljuks beat Byzantine forces, gaining entry into Anatolia.

Topics: Greece Turkey

Related

World
Turkey says ready for talks with Greece despite war games
World
Turkey, Greece plan rival exercises in tense east Mediterranean

Latest updates

Greece to extend territorial waters amid dispute with Turkey
TWITTER POLL: Will Bahrain be the next to seal the deal with Israel? Arab News readers think so
US accuses Israel’s Teva of fixing drug prices
Kuwait parliament rejects no-confidence move against interior minister
Lebanon defense council denounces ‘Israeli assault’ at border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.