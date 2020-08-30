India sets world’s highest single-day rise with 78,761 new coronavirus cases

You are here

The Home Affairs Ministry said gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • India is already the world’s third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases
  • The coronavirus has badly hit megacities such as financial hub Mumbai and the capital New Delhi
NEW DELHI: India on Sunday set a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States for the world’s highest single-day rise.
India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world’s third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.
It has also reported more than 63,000 deaths.
The US set the previous record on July 17 with 77,638 daily infections, according to an AFP tally.
India’s grim milestone came a day after the government further eased its coronavirus lockdown, in place since late March, to boost the struggling economy.
Millions have lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown, with the poor particularly hard hit.
The Home Affairs Ministry said gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month.
Metro train services would also resume “in a graded manner” in major cities.
The coronavirus has badly hit megacities such as financial hub Mumbai and the capital New Delhi, but is now also surging in smaller cities and rural areas.
Schools remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed, according to the new guidelines.

Italian coast guard in mission to save 200 migrants stranded on ‘Banksy’ rescue boat

  • Distress calls from stricken vessel adrift in the Mediterranean after picking up refugees off coast of Libya
JEDDAH: The Italian coast guard launched a rescue mission on Saturday to save more than 200 migrants stranded on an overloaded boat drifting in the Mediterranean.

The migrant recovery vessel Louise Michel, funded by the British street artist Banksy, sent out a series of distress calls after picking up 219 refugees since Thursday off the coast of Libya.

A coast guard patrol boat sent from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa took on board 49 of those considered most vulnerable, including 32 women and 13 children.

But despite the help from Italy, the Louise Michel, a former French navy boat with a crew of 10, said it had still not found a safe port for the rest of the mainly African migrants on board. The crew said its situation was worsening, and appealed for help from authorities in Italy, Malta and Germany.

“We are reaching a state of emergency. We need immediate assistance,” said one message. At least one migrant had died, it said.

FASTFACT

49

A coast guard patrol boat sent from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa took on board 49 of those considered most vulnerable, including 32 women and 13 children.

Another message said the boat was unable to move and “no longer the master of her own destiny” because of her overcrowded deck and a life raft deployed at her side, “but above all due to Europe ignoring our emergency calls for immediate assistance.”

Before Italy’s coast guard intervened, the Italian charity ship Mare Jonio left the Sicilian port of Augusta, much further away than Lampedusa, to offer assistance.

Two UN agencies called for the “urgent disembarkation” of the Louise Michel and two other ships in the Mediterranean carrying hundreds of migrants. 

About 200 are on the Sea Watch 4, a German charity ship, and 27 have been on board the commercial tanker Maersk Etienne since their rescue on Aug. 5.

The International Organisation for Migration and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said they were “deeply concerned about the continued absence of dedicated EU-led search and rescue capacity in the central Mediterranean.”

“The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be penalized or stigmatized, especially in the absence of dedicated state-led efforts,” they said.

