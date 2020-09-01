You are here

EU top diplomat, Italian FM in Libya to push for peace talks

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell meets head of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell meets head of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell meets head of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell meets head of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj in Tripoli, Libya September 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
Libya’s head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Tripoli, Libya Sept. 1, 2020. (The Media Office of the Prime Minister/Reuters)
Libya’s head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Tripoli, Libya Sept. 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
Libya’s head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, meets with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Tripoli, Libya Sept. 1, 2020. (GNA/Facebook)
EU top diplomat, Italian FM in Libya to push for peace talks

  • Borrell said Libya remains top priority for EU
  • Al-Sarraj and Di Maio agree on ceasefire, disarmament in Sirte and Jufra
TRIPOLI: The EU’s foreign policy chief held talks with Libya’s UN recognized government on Tuesday to push for renewed efforts to resolve the country’s long-running conflict.
Josep Borrell met the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, Fayez Al-Sarraj, whose administration recently announced a truce after months of hostilities with troops loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar.
“#Libya remains top priority for EU. We welcome recent cease-fire understanding, and continue to support dialogue and Libyan-led political resolution to conflict,” Borrell tweeted after the meeting.
Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli in April 2019, but was beaten back by pro-GNA forces. Fighting has stalled around the central Mediterranean port of Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s eastern oil fields and export terminals.
The GNA and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the eastern-based parliament that partly backs Haftar, in late August made separate announcements that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from world powers.

“EU strongly supports Berlin process, mediation efforts and deescalation measures, including arms embargo — key elements to bring Libyan conflict to an end,” Borrell tweeted.
He was referring to a January summit in the German capital where the main countries involved in the Libyan conflict agreed to respect an arms embargo and to stop interfering in Libya’s domestic affairs.
Borrell said he had also discussed ways “to advance (the) political process,” revive joint military talks between the two sides and to lift an oil blockade imposed since January by pro-Haftar groups demanding a fair share of hydrocarbon revenues.
The EU diplomat later on Tuesday met the head of the National Oil Corporation Mustafa Sanalla, and tweeted that they had discussed the “need to ensure that oil production can resume, for the benefit of all Libyans and for the unity and prosperity of #Libya.”

Haftar last month authorized a partial lifting of the months-long blockade of oil terminals to help ease power cuts in the east, according to a military official loyal to him.
The north African country, which sits on the continent’s biggest crude reserves, has been mired in a complex web of conflicts since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Also on Tuesday, Al-Sarraj met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to discuss ways to implement the points of agreement announced in Saleh’s statement, to achieve a permanent cease-fire and disarmament in Sirte and Al-Jufra and to lift the closure on oil regions.
The two sides agreed that the political process should get underway.

They also called for oil sites to be reopened, "as the delay causes more suffering for all Libyans, and more losses, which have so far amounted to about $10 billion,” the GNA said in a statement on Facebook.
The talks also included economic cooperation and enabling Italian companies to resume work on stalled projects ​​and implement new projects to boost the Libyan economy, open job opportunities and revitalize the various sectors.
Haftar is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as well as Russia, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

(With AFP)

Topics: Libya European Union (EU) Khalifa Haftar Josep Borrell Fayez Al-Sarraj Luigi Di Maio Italy Disarmament Cease-fire

Bahrain king tells Kushner Gulf stability relies on Saudi Arabia

Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

Bahrain king tells Kushner Gulf stability relies on Saudi Arabia

  • King Hamad praised the UAE in defending the issues and interests of the Arab and Islamic nation
  • The talks also focused on bilateral cooperation.
Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The king of Bahrain told White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday that stability in the Gulf region relies on Saudi Arabia “in all situations,” state news agency BNA said.
Kushner is visiting Gulf countries following an Aug. 13 accord between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations and has said he hopes more countries will also cement ties with Israel.
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain’s close ally, has said its price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.
During the meeting, King Hamad also praised the “steadfast historical positions of the United Arab Emirates in defending the issues and interests of the Arab and Islamic nation, and its tireless efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution that would guarantee the Palestinian people gaining their legitimate rights and achieve lasting peace in the region.”
The talks also focused on bilateral cooperation, which is based on a history of distinguished relations spanning more than 120 years and military cooperation for more than 75 years.
King Hamad affirmed the historical strategic relations with the US, expressing his thanks for the continuous efforts made by the Trump administration aimed at establishing security, peace and stability in the Middle East region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kushner said he hopes another Arab country normalizes ties with Israel within months.
No other Arab state has said so far it is considering following the UAE. Several have ruled out normalization under current conditions.
Israel’s neighbors Egypt and Jordan reached peace deals with it decades ago, but other Arab states have long held the position that Israel must agree to give more land to the Palestinians for a state before ties can be normalized.
Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow the UAE’s path. Israel’s intelligence minister has mentioned Bahrain and Oman. Kushner will next visit Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar on his Gulf tour.
Asked by UAE state news agency WAM when the next Arab state could normalize ties, Kushner, son-in-law to President Donald Trump, was quoted as saying: “Let’s hope it’s months.”
The UAE-Israel deal was welcomed by some Gulf countries but has been met by overwhelming Palestinian opposition.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Bahrain United States Jared Kushner

