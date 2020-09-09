Cyprus repatriates 90 Lebanese

BEIRUT: Cypriot authorities on Tuesday repatriated 90 Lebanese, including women and children, to Tripoli after they tried to enter the country illegally.
“Those repatriated were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in preparation for their return home,” said North Governorate District Commissioner Iman Al-Rafi.
Emigration from Lebanon is growing rapidly amid the dire economic situation and spiraling unemployment.
According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Cypriot authorities will send a delegation to Beirut this week to discuss ways to “prevent boats loaded with illegal migrants from Lebanon sailing towards Cyprus.”
Cypriot authorities said an “unprecedented number of boats” had been intercepted. “At least five boats carrying more than 150 migrants were stopped by authorities,” Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said, adding that his country “is on alert.”
