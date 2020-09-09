You are here

  • Home
  • Cyprus repatriates 90 Lebanese

Cyprus repatriates 90 Lebanese

People walk along the beach in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g73ga

Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Cyprus repatriates 90 Lebanese

  • Emigration from Lebanon is growing rapidly amid the dire economic situation
Updated 16 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Cypriot authorities on Tuesday repatriated 90 Lebanese, including women and children, to Tripoli after they tried to enter the country illegally.
“Those repatriated were tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in preparation for their return home,” said North Governorate District Commissioner Iman Al-Rafi.
Emigration from Lebanon is growing rapidly amid the dire economic situation and spiraling unemployment.
According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Cypriot authorities will send a delegation to Beirut this week to discuss ways to “prevent boats loaded with illegal migrants from Lebanon sailing towards Cyprus.”
Cypriot authorities said an “unprecedented number of boats” had been intercepted. “At least five boats carrying more than 150 migrants were stopped by authorities,” Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said, adding that his country “is on alert.”

Topics: Cyprus Lebanon

Related

World
Erdogan faces EU sanctions over escalating conflict with Greece, Cyprus
Middle-East
New migrant crisis at sea as young Lebanese flee to Cyprus

Turkey urged to release rights defender after European court ruling

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Turkey urged to release rights defender after European court ruling

  • The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers recently ordered Turkey, which has been a founding member of the council since 1950, to ensure Kavala’s immediate release
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey has been urged to release human rights defender Osman Kavala following a European court ruling that said his detention was unlawful.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project are among those campaigning for Kavala’s freedom. He has been behind bars for more than 1,000 days. 

Rights groups are trying to keep his case on the agenda and prevent the targeting and persecution of activists, dissident politicians and critical journalists from becoming the norm in Turkey.

Kavala has been imprisoned since Nov. 2017 on various allegations and charges. The lawfulness of his detention has been brought to the attention of Turkey’s Constitutional Court.

The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers recently ordered Turkey, which has been a founding member of the council since 1950, to ensure Kavala’s immediate release.

The European Court ruled last December that Turkey was persisting in its violations of provisions in the European Convention on Human Rights, especially the rights to liberty, security and a speedy decision on the lawfulness of detention.

The court said that, by detaining Kavala since 2017 and prosecuting him, Turkish authorities had “pursued an ulterior purpose, namely to silence him as a human rights defender.”

In an official visit to Turkey earlier this month, the head of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Robert Spano spoke of the importance of implementing ECHR rulings by local courts in accordance with the principle of subsidiarity, but without making any open reference to Kavala’s case.

“Turkish authorities should have complied with the binding ruling of the European Court to free Osman Kavala some time ago,” Amnesty International’s Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner told Arab News. “Obviously, keeping an innocent person in prison on absurd charges for almost 3 years is in itself a very damaging stain on the reputation of Turkish judiciary and with respect to the human rights record in Turkey in general.”

Gardner said the call from the Committee of Ministers to free Kavala had significantly increased the pressure on Turkish authorities. He added that Kavala’s case was far from the only example of authorities imprisoning people in an “attempt to silence them and people they represent.”

“He (Kavala) should never have been detained in first place. Ultimately, all members of the Council of Europe have to abide by the rulings of ECHR. If they don’t, they face serious sanctions.”

Spano has been criticized for not being tougher on Turkey’s human rights record and the rule of law during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and top judiciary members in Ankara.

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said on Tuesday that Kavala was behind bars because Erdogan wanted it that way and that his detention period would continue.

“Turkey as a party to the European Convention on Human Rights undertook the obligation to implement all judgments of the European Court of Human Rights,” Massimo Frigo, senior international lawyer at the ICJ, told Arab News. “Not doing so would put the country in breach of its duty of collaboration with the court.” 

Turkey must implement several measures to execute the judgment but it must first of all release Kavala and not maintain his detention under charges issued just to delay his freedom, Frigo said.

“The case of Osman Kavala is crucial for the rule of law in Turkey,” he added. “Both a national court and an international court have ordered his release and he is still in jail. Genuine execution of courts’ decisions is an essential tenet of the rule of law.”

Topics: Turkey Council of Europe

Related

Middle-East
Turkey begins military exercises in north Cyprus
Middle-East
Lawyers seek justice from Council of Europe for Demirtas case

Latest updates

Cyprus repatriates 90 Lebanese
British Asian ‘pinned down by police’ after leaving cafe without buying anything
Oil slides 5% to lowest level since June on demand fears
Turkey urged to release rights defender after European court ruling
Voting begins in decisive Egypt Senate elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.