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War in Iran

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks
Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 17, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 17 August 2026 16:53
Reuters
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Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks

Iran says it will escalate if US does not honor deal within weeks
  • Iran sets a deadline of ‘a few weeks’ for the US to fully implement the interim peace deal
  • Senior Iranian official says Iran is prepared to widen tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader region
Updated 17 August 2026 16:53
Reuters
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DUBAI: ‌Iran will escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond, and launch an attack if the US fails to ​implement an interim peace deal fully in a matter of weeks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.
If the US does not meet that deadline and diplomacy fails, Tehran would conduct a “timely and precise” military attack to break the US naval blockade on the Islamic ‌Republic, the official ‌added.
Diplomatic efforts to bring ​Tehran ‌and ⁠Washington back ​to talks ⁠under a June agreement have stalled in recent weeks.
Iran’s foreign minister has said the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the US first returns to the deal, while the US Treasury Secretary has warned of unprecedented economic isolation for Iran.
“Within ⁠the short period of a few ‌weeks set by ‌Iran, all the agreement’s provisions must ​be implemented by the ‌US This is a precondition for further negotiations ‌with the US,” the official told Reuters.
Mediators would share details of Tehran’s deadline with Washington and regional states, the official added.
“Iranian entities must be prepared to escalate ‌tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region, as Iran will be ⁠ready ⁠to make decisions and take action on difficult decisions,” the official said.
The Iranian official said Tehran was shifting its policy from defense to offense as it was losing confidence in the merits of diplomacy with Washington.
“It is a proven fact that the US is not serious about a ceasefire and won’t commit to any, so putting pressure on the enemy or relying on mediators ​in the hope ​of reaching a permanent ceasefire is not realistic,” the official said.

Topics: War in Iran Strait of Hormuz

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