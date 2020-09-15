You are here

“The United States has assumed its responsibility and we will stop Iran buying Chinese tanks and Russian air defense systems and then selling weapons to Hezbollah (and) torpedoing President Macron’s efforts in Lebanon,” Pompeo told France Inter radio. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Pompeo says Hezbollah weapons risk torpedoing French efforts in Lebanon

  • President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded international efforts to set Lebanon on a new course
  • Paris says Hezbollah’s elected arm has a legitimate political role
PARIS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday warned France that its efforts to resolve the crisis in Lebanon would be in vain without immediately tackling the issue of Iran-backed Hezbollah’s weaponry.
President Emmanuel Macron has spearheaded international efforts to set Lebanon on a new course after decades of corrupt rule led to its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
But unlike Washington, which deems the heavily armed and politically powerful movement a terrorist group, Paris says its elected arm has a legitimate political role.
The United States last week expanded its sanctions related to Lebanon by blacklisting two former government ministers it accused of enabling Hezbollah. That has raised questions as to how much the US and France are coordinating as Lebanon’s factional rivalries struggle to form a new government.
“The United States has assumed its responsibility and we will stop Iran buying Chinese tanks and Russian air defense systems and then selling weapons to Hezbollah (and) torpedoing President Macron’s efforts in Lebanon,” Pompeo told France Inter radio.
“You can’t allow Iran to have more money, power and arms and at same time try to disconnect Hezbollah from the disasters it provoked in Lebanon.”
Hezbollah, which has a parliamentary majority, and its Shi’ite ally Amal held ministerial posts in the last government, including the health and finance ministries.
Macron said on Sept. 1, during a visit a month after a devastating Beirut port blast, that Lebanese politicians agreed to form a cabinet by Sept. 15, an ambitious timeline given it usually takes months.
French officials have said the priority is to put in place a government that could implement reforms quickly, but the matter of Hezbollah’s weapons was not an immediate issue.
French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported in August that Macron had met Mohammed Raad, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, and told him that the group should disassociate itself from Iran and remove its forces from neghbouring Syria.
The French presidency did not deny the meeting, which would be a first between a French leader and a member of the group.
“It’s a doubled-edged sword for Macron. Hezbollah is part of the very governance system that needs changing and I’m not sure you can deal with political Hezbollah without handling armed Hezbollah,” said a French diplomatic source.

Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22

Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22

  • Bashir and other co-accused appear behind bars in the courtroom crowded with lawyers
  • The judge said Tuesday’s hearing was “procedural”
Updated 2 min 49 sec ago
AFP
CAIRO: The trial of Sudan’s deposed strongman Omar Al-Bashir over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power was adjourned to September 22, the judge said Tuesday.
The brief session, which was broadcast on Sudan TV, saw Bashir and other co-accused appear behind bars in the courtroom crowded with lawyers.
The judge said Tuesday’s hearing was “procedural,” and that requests were being considered to change the courtroom as it was hard to adhere to coronavirus precautions in the packed setting.
“The next session will be next Tuesday, September 22,” the judge said.
The trial, which began on July 21, has been delayed several times already.
If convicted, Bashir and 27 other defendants — including former top ministers — could face the death penalty.
In December, Bashir was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional center.
Bashir seized power following an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.
He stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019 after several months of youth-led street demonstrations.
Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.
The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.
Sudan’s transitional government have agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.
However, an August 31 peace deal with rebel groups includes the committment to set up a special court for crimes in Darfur, and that Bashir should also stand trial before that.

