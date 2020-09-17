Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight

CAIRO: EgyptAir said it will gift free tickets for life to a newborn child who was born on board a flight from Cairo to London Heathrow.

The Egyptian national carrier witnessed the brith of a baby girl on one of its flights between Egypt and the UK this week.

The child's mother, Hayam Nasr Najy, who is from Yemen, went into labor prematurely on Wednesday, The plane diverted to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany.

A statement by the airliner thanked members of the flight crew and passengers for “their professional handling of this exceptional circumstance.”