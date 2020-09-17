You are here

Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight

The Egyptian national carrier witnessed the brith of a baby girl on one of its flights. (Twitter)
Updated 17 September 2020
Arab News

Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight

  • The Egyptian national carrier witnessed the brith of a baby girl on one of its flights
Updated 17 September 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: EgyptAir said it will gift free tickets for life to a newborn child who was born on board a flight from Cairo to London Heathrow. 

The Egyptian national carrier witnessed the brith of a baby girl on one of its flights between Egypt and the UK this week. 

The child's mother, Hayam Nasr Najy, who is from Yemen, went into labor prematurely on Wednesday, The plane diverted to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany.

 A statement by the airliner thanked members of the flight crew and passengers for “their professional handling of this exceptional circumstance.”

 

Topics: Egypt newborn EgyptAir flight

TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be

Updated 17 September 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: More than 50% say Qatar relations with Israel either already sealed or about to be

  • More than 44% don't believe Qatar will normlize relations with Israel
  • This week saw the signing of the Abraham Accords with the UAE, Bahrain and Israel
Updated 17 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: More than half of 1,207 respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said they believed Qatar either would be the next country to normalize ties with Israel – or had already done this.

The poll followed the signing of the Abraham Accord by the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, on the South Lawn of the White House, with US President Donald Trump taking center stage as the host and broker of the deal.

The normalizing of relations has already led to a suspension of further settlements in Palestine and the creation of various highly lucrative business deals.

The Twitter poll found that 44.1 percent of respondents did not believe that Qatar would be the next to normalize relations.

But 33 percent said they did, while a further 22.9 percent said they believed the normalizing of relations between Israel and Qatar had already happened.

Topics: Twitter poll Abraham Accords UAE Israel Bahrain

