You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim hotel worker wins compensation over alcohol-chocolate swap

Muslim hotel worker wins compensation over alcohol-chocolate swap

Zakaria Kioua, who does not drink alcohol as a practicing Muslim, was told by managers at the five-star Lainston House hotel in the south of England (pictured) that they did not wish to offend him by giving him the bottle of alcohol. (Pterre / CC BY-SA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9ex8

Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

Muslim hotel worker wins compensation over alcohol-chocolate swap

  • Man was told by managers at five-star hotel that they did not wish to offend him by giving him the bottle of alcohol
  • Tribunal ruled that claim of harassment linked to religion or beliefs was legitimate one
Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A man has successfully sued his employer for religious harassment after he was given a box of chocolates as a raffle prize instead of an expensive bottle of Cognac.
Zakaria Kioua, who does not drink alcohol as a practicing Muslim, was told by managers at the five-star Lainston House hotel in the south of England that they did not wish to offend him by giving him the bottle of alcohol, saying it would have been like offering nuts to a person with a nut allergy.
But Kioua, 37, said his faith was “not an illness” and he felt humiliated and targeted because of his religious beliefs.
The Cognac was a raffle prize at a staff party held in January 2017. But Kioua, who trained as a vet in Algeria before moving to the UK and worked as a linen porter at the hotel, was given “cheap” chocolates instead after one of his colleagues said he did not drink alcohol, British media reported.
After resigning from his position, Kioua launched claims against the hotel in April 2019. An employment tribunal in Southampton handed down its judgement this week, ruling that the claim of harassment linked to religion or beliefs was a legitimate one.
“A nut allergy is an illness, a life-threatening illness. It is not an acceptable point of comparison. It minimizes the importance of Mr. Kioua’s beliefs and practices,” the tribunal said.
“The point is not that (the swap) was well-intentioned. The point is that it should not have been said, just as the decision should not have been made to change Mr. Kioua’s prize,” it added.
“Both are on the grounds of his religion and neither should have happened; both are offensive and caused him distress.”
Kioua was awarded £2,000 ($2,545) to be paid by Lainston House for “injury to feelings” plus interest, The Times newspaper reported.

Topics: UK Islam

Related

Middle-East
Israeli taxi app sued for discrimination against Arab drivers
Middle-East
UAE rejects Qatar’s accusation of ‘racial discrimination’

Saudi, Arab winners of $500k film production grants revealed

Photo/Twitter
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Arab winners of $500k film production grants revealed

  • The award for an Arab project was given to Hammad’s “Bullets and Bread,” produced by Kholoud Saad and Mohamed Hefzy
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi film festival judges have revealed the winners of two $500,000 production grants.

“Sharshaf,” directed by Saudi filmmaker Hind Al-Fahhad, and Egyptian producer Mohammed Hammad’s “Bullets and Bread” scooped the Red Sea International Film Festival awards.

They were among 12 movie projects selected to take part in the first edition of the Red Sea Lodge script and feature development lab.

A jury composed of Russian producer and actress Nadia Turincev, German director, writer, and production manager Meinolf Zurhorst, and Egyptian filmmaker Yousry Nasrallah picked the winners.

The Red Sea Lodge grant for a Saudi project went to Al-Fahhad’s “Sharshaf,” which was written by Saudi film director Hana Alomair and produced by Talal Ayel.

Jury members said they had been enamored by the “touching and strong female character, and the bonds in a relationship that can bring us together and tear us apart,” adding that it had been intriguingly set in “a period (1978) of Saudi Arabia’s history the world knows so little about, unveiled to us by Hind Al-Fahhad.”

The romantic drama tells the story of Haila, the daughter of a conservative imam who marries Mosa’ed, the son of a rich and well-known fabric-store owner. The young couple spend their honeymoon in Cairo and the film focuses on Haila as she discovers the magic of cinema only to see it challenged by extremism.

The award for an Arab project was given to Hammad’s “Bullets and Bread,” produced by Kholoud Saad and Mohamed Hefzy.

The movie follows Youssef, a conscript serving his compulsory military service on the Egyptian eastern desert border, who dreams of becoming a writer. When by chance he meets Awad, a dangerous bandit from a nomadic desert tribe looking to find a better life for his family in Cairo, an unlikely friendship develops between them.

The jury enjoyed the dynamic at the film’s heart which it described as, “soldier and gypsy; Laurel and Hardy; friendship and adversity. We can’t wait to be part of this road trip, this cinematic voyage.”

Special mention was made to the Saudi project “Four Acts of Disruption” directed by Hussam Al-Hulwah and produced by Mohammed Al-Hamoud, which will receive $25,000 for further development.

The story is set in the 1930s as the newly formed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia adjusts to the arrival of American oil prospectors. “The film has huge potential and we hope that Hussam Al-Hulwah and Mohammed Al-Hamoud can continue to develop the project and bring it to fruition,” the judges said.

The six Saudi projects selected for the inaugural Red Sea Lodge were “Basma” written by Fatima Al-Banawi and directed by Ali Al-Sumayin, “Practicing Polygamy” directed by Malak Qouta, “When the Star Goes Down” directed by Mohammed Salman, “Hejj to Disney” directed by Maha Al-Saati, “Sharshaf,” and “Four Acts of Disruption.”

The six Arab projects were “Scheherazade Goes Silent” directed by Amira Diab, “Inshallah It’s A Boy” directed by Amjad Al-Rasheed, “The Arabic Interpreter” directed by Ali Kareem, “The Basement Notes” directed by Hadi Ghandour, “I Am Arze” directed by Mira Shaib, and “Bullets and Bread.”

In collaboration with the TorinoFilmLab, the Red Sea Lodge hand-picked 12 emerging filmmakers, pairing each with an experienced mentor to support and enhance their work throughout the creative process.

The program was aimed at honing the visions of directors and producers, along with scriptwriters. Every stage of filmmaking was explored, from script consultations to working with experts in the fields of directing, cinematography, and sound, through to post-production as well as a commercial focus on financing, sales, and audience engagement.

Meanwhile, director Al-Saati’s “Hejj to Disney” was selected for the TIFF Filmmaker Lab talent development scheme, and for similar upcoming programs at the Malmo Arab Film Festival and El-Gouna Film Festival. Saudi director Al-Saati will also participate in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association residency program in 2021.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Film Festival Red Sea International Film Festival

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Festival gets underway with celebration of regional talent

Latest updates

Egypt fitness startup eyes new market in coronavirus protective gear
Cadets among 22 dead in Ukraine military plane crash
Trad Bahabri, chief strategy officer at Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Greek PM to Erdogan: ‘Let’s give diplomacy a chance’
Saudi, Arab winners of $500k film production grants revealed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.