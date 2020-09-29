You are here

Leaders of Arab world and beyond mourn Sheikh Sabah

n this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 file photo released by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, middle, receives by Kuwaiti officials after his arrival from the U.S. in Kuwait. Kuwait state television said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the country's 91-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, had died. ( KUNA via AP)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

  • Condolence messages streamed in from across the region and from Western countries
CAIRO: Leaders across the world have offered tributes to Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah following his death earlier on Tuesday.
Sheikh Sabah was widely respected for his leadership and as a seasoned diplomat who could mediate across the region’s divides.
Condolence messages streamed in from across the region and from Western countries soon after news of his death broke on state television. 
Sheikh Sabah “was an extraordinary symbol of wisdom and generosity, a messenger of peace, a bridge-builder,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UAE's Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, described the late emir as “a great pioneer in Gulf cooperation.” The UAE also announced a three-day mourning period.
In Saudi Arabia, the royal court said the emir died after a journey full of achievement and generous service to his country and humanity. The Kuwaiti emir left behind “a procession full of achievements and endeavors exerted to best serve his country, the Arab as well as the Islamic nations and the entire humanity,” the statement said.
The US Ambassador to Kuwait Alina Romanowski called Sheikh Sabah a “popular leader and special friend of the US.” The embassy said he “devoted his life to peace and regional stability.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said Sheikh Sabah “made a personal contribution to regional stability and humanitarian assistance which will long be remembered.”
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said described Al Sabah as “a great humanitarian leader and a true friend of the United Kingdom.”
“He served Kuwait for many years with dedication, and as a founding father of the GCC he contributed over many decades to maintaining peace and stability in the region.” 
In Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed “great sadness” over Sheikh Sabah's death, recalling the long-standing “fraternal stance” of the emir toward Egypt.
Egypt also announced three days of mourning over the emir’s passing. 
In Lebanon, where the late Kuwaiti leader played a key role in trying to end the country’s ruinous 1975-90 civil war and later helped with its reconstruction, politicians offered their condolences.
“With the death of Sheikh Sabah, Lebanon has lost a great brother who stood by the Lebanese during the difficult circumstances over the past years,” said a statement from Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

*With AP

UAE reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 995 new cases, a jump from previous days

Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 995 new cases, a jump from previous days

  • Dubai Economy issued 10 fines, 11 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 587 cases and 2 deaths, Oman reports 528 cases and 11 deaths
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday reported three deaths from COVID-19, a slight jump from the previous days, bringing the death toll to 416.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 995 new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began to 93,095, while the total deaths reached 413.
The ministry also said 1,076 cases recovered from coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,538 cases.
Dubai Health Authority said it launched three new COVID-19 testing centers around the city, increasing the number of centers to five.

The centers will operate seven days a week, starting from 11am to 6pm, with a capacity of 550 examinations per day for each center.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said between Sept. 1-15, 24,894 violations were detected in different regions of the UAE, and the most common violation was not wearing face masks, followed by violations regarding the number of passengers permitted per vehicle.
NCEMA said the 81 percent of the violations were made by Asian nationals and 19 percent were made by Arabs, with the highest violations detected in Dubai, followed by Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al-Quwain and finally Ras Al-Khaimah.
NCEMA also announced the return of sporting activities in the country with specific procedures and controls to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Protocols and guidelines have been developed to ensure a safe return to sporting activities based on studies, data and best global practices all under the supervision of medical teams with focal points managed by sport federations,” it said.
Dubai Police arrested two employees at one of the testing centers for allegedly “exploiting their positions” and for accepting bribes to falsify COVID-19 test results.
NCEMA said in a statement that they allegedly used images of negative examination samples previously preserved in the database belonging to other uninfected persons, in order to be able to enter Abu Dhabi.
The health ministry approved on Tuesday the provision of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees working on the front lines at Sharjah International Airport in cooperation with the government of Sharjah, “as they are exposed due to the nature of their work.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Economy said it issued fines to 10 commercial establishments and gave warnings to 11 shops for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures, while 643 businesses were found to be compliant.
These included shops in a number of shopping centers around Dubai, as well as four gyms that were fined in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 104,568, while the death toll reached 607 after two new deaths were registered.

Oman recorded 528 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, bringing total numbers to 98,585 and 935 respectively.

Topics: UAE dubai economy Dubai Sports Council COVID-19 Coronavirus National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Ministry of Health and Prevention

