You are here

  • Home
  • Karabakh main city struck as Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation

Karabakh main city struck as Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation

In this photo taken from a video released by Armenian Foreign Ministry on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, alleged Azerbaijani armed forces shell civilian infrastructures in Stepanakert, the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. (Armenian Foreign Ministry via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zy63d

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Karabakh main city struck as Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation

  • Armenia has recorded 158 military deaths and 13 civilian casualties since Sunday
  • France has accused NATO member Turkey — which backs Azerbaijan — of sending in “jihadist” militants from Syria
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of shelling the main city in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Friday as heavy fighting raged for a sixth day.
After intermittent shelling during the day, Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, came under heavy bombardment in the evening with local residents hiding in shelters and some fleeing the city, an AFP team reported.
A separatist official, Grigory Martyrosyan, told journalists that “public buildings, houses and infrastructure were damaged” but the city would not be evacuated.
Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.
New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians.
Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a cease-fire but Azerbaijan insisted that Armenia must first withdraw its troops.
French President Emmanuel Macron has accused NATO member Turkey — which backs Azerbaijan — of sending in “jihadist” militants from Syria, which both Ankara and Baku deny.
A British-based monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported at least 28 Syrian rebel fighters had been killed in clashes, claiming there were more than 850 such combatants.
International calls for the neighbors to halt clashes and begin talks have intensified as fears grow that the fighting could expand into a multi-front war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to “immediately end all hostilities” stressing that there was no “military solution to the conflict,” his office said.
Armenia said Azerbaijani forces had wounded “many” people in Stepanakert but some locals said they were not afraid.
“There is no fear. We have our pride,” Arkady, a 66-year-old resident, told AFP. “There will be victims. A war is a war.”
Separatist authorities said ten emergency response workers had been injured in strikes.
Armen Muradyan, a former health minister volunteering as a doctor, said shrapnel wounds were widespread among civilians, “showing indiscriminate use of military force.”
The separatist government said Azerbaijani forces had destroyed a bridge linking Armenia to Karabakh and vowed a counterstrike.
“There will be a proportionate response,” said Vagram Pogosyan, a spokesman for the separatist leader.
Azerbaijan in turn accused Armenian forces of shelling its territory, including the town of Terter.
“On Friday, more than 2,000 artillery shells were fired” at Terter, said Hikmet Hajjiyev, an adviser to President Ilham Aliyev.
“This is a war crime.”
Armenia defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan claimed 540 Azerbaijani troops had been killed in the last 24 hours.
Civilians were “caught in the crossfire” of the violence, the International Committee of the Red Cross said, adding hundreds of homes as well as schools and hospitals had been destroyed.
Yet residents on both sides said they were getting used to the sounds of war and spoke out against negotiations.
Arkady in Stepanakert, said he did not want talks with Azerbaijan that he described as “nonsense,” insisting the enemy should be crushed.
In Azerbaijan, too, some expressed little appetite for talks.
“We are not afraid. We do not have a lot of wounded,” Anvar Aliyev, a 55-year-old taxi driver, told AFP in the Fizulinsky district.
“We have to return to our lands.”
Yerevan expressed its readiness to work with international mediators to halt the fighting.
Armenia “stands ready to engage” with France, Russia, and the United states “to re-establish a cease-fire regime,” the foreign ministry in Yerevan said.
But it said that talks could not begin unless clashes are halted.
Azerbaijan said that Armenia must first withdraw its troops, accusing it of “fresh attempted aggression.”
France’s Macron on Friday spoke to the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev and reiterated his call for a cease-fire, the Elysee said.
Yerevan, which is part of a Moscow-led military alliance of ex-Soviet countries, has accused Azerbaijan of using “cluster munitions” prohibited by international law.
“Turkish military are fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces,” said the Armenian foreign ministry. “Azerbaijan is using Turkish weaponry, drones and fighter jets.”
Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday also expressed “serious concern” over the presence of foreign fighters in the conflict during a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced similar concerns in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Local and foreign journalists came under Armenian shelling in the village of Gapanly, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said.
This came after a rocket strike on Karabakh on Thursday injured four journalists, including two from the French daily Le Monde who were evacuated after undergoing surgery.
In a joint appeal Thursday, Putin, US President Donald Trump and Macron urged the two sides to return to negotiations aimed at resolving their longstanding territorial dispute.
Armenia has recorded 158 military deaths and 13 civilian casualties since Sunday. Azerbaijan has not reported any military deaths but said 19 civilians were killed after Armenian shelling.
Karabakh’s declaration of independence from Azerbaijan sparked a war in the early 1990s that claimed 30,000 lives, but it is still not recognized as independent by any country, including Armenia.
Talks to resolve the conflict have largely stalled since a 1994 cease-fire agreement.

Topics: Nagorny Karabakh Armenia Azerbaijan

Related

Update
World
Macron says Syrian mercenaries operating in Karabakh
World
Armenian, Azeri forces accuse each other of shelling far from Karabakh

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

  • The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
  • European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days
Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: After Ankara announced that it has not published the full number of daily positive COVID-19 cases, European countries have begun revising their travel precautions regarding Turkey.

The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that official figures include only symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Oct. 1: “The Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, so we have updated our risk assessment for the country.”

Accordingly, Turkish travelers arriving in England and Scotland are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks starting from Oct. 3, officials said as they expanded their COVID-19 quarantine lists.

The penalty for breaching self-isolation rules has also been increased to £10,000 ($13,000).

Other European countries may follow suit over the fear that a huge spike in new cases had been covered up, experts say.

European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days, and do not allow the entry of Turkish citizens unless they have dual citizenship or residency permit.

“From the perspective of European countries, it is totally understandable to protect their own citizens from passengers arriving from risky countries,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“However, it is a massive blow for the Turkish travel industry and its economy and could place Turkey among untrustworthy countries.” 

Before the pandemic, Turkey ranked sixth in the world for the number of tourists it attracts, according to the UN World Tourism Organization figures.

Turkey’s divergence from the international norms for calculating its COVID-19 data has created a big concern about the government’s transparency and data processing, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

“There are international public health measures especially for airline travel. In these circumstances, any public health data processing or projection are void due to the Turkish data sharing and processing methods,” he said.

Turkey’s official COVID figures have long been disputed by medical organizations and opposition politicians. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey on Sept. 10 was about 20 times more than the official figures, according to a document that was recently revealed by opposition lawmaker Murat Emir.

Kocyildirim thinks that one of the main reasons for the current state of the outbreak in Turkey is the lack of robust data collecting and processing.

“I hope the Turkish Health Minister will apologize for his mistakes and will make a fresh start to create the core level of public trust,” he said.

Prof. Sonmez expects that other countries may also exempt Turkey from their travel corridor amid pandemic restrictions.

“From now on, all official figures are likely to be questioned and will spark concerns about the transparency of health management in Turkey,” he said.

Following Turkey’s announcement, WHO asked for more detailed information from the Turkish Health Ministry, and advised the country to isolate all positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic ones, in order to break the contagion effectively.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) responded to Koca’s revelations by releasing a statement saying, “We have been declaring this for six months. You haven’t run the process transparently. You have hidden the truth. You haven’t prevented the spread of the disease.”

Caghan Kizil, a neuroscience and genetics expert at Dresden University's Faculty of Medicine, noted that the main non-pharmaceutical prevention route for the pandemic is to reduce the community transmission of the virus by isolating all infected individuals and documenting all these cases. 

“As Turkey’s strategy was declared to be documenting only the hospitalized COVID cases, this poses a threat for the control of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases are capable of spreading the virus, and if these people are not documented or officially listed, the community virus load might be higher than anticipated. This will necessitate measures for other countries to protect themselves and therefore revisit their travel regulations for Turkey,” he told Arab News. 

Topics: Turkey UK Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkish government accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak
Turkey calls EU threat of sanctions ‘unconstructive’

Latest updates

Karabakh main city struck as Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation
Aeroflot plans to raise at least 80bn roubles in SPO
Malaysia Airlines group low on cash, steep discounts from lessors sought
ECB asks public to weigh in on digital euro
With the Feds circling, Google plays nice with smaller rivals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.