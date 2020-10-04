You are here

Environmental film 'Kiss the Ground' offers hope in the face of despair

Updated 04 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Environmental film ‘Kiss the Ground’ offers hope in the face of despair

Updated 04 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: It is no secret that our planet is under tremendous stress and it is imperative that all of us pause and ponder how we have ruined our Earth — and, indeed, how we can attempt to undo some of that damage. An extremely enlightening documentary, “Kiss the Ground,” directed by the acclaimed husband-and-wife team Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, just hit Netflix and is a sobering wake-up call. In under 90 minutes, the documentary shakes us out of our slumber and presents just how badly the Earth has been affected by our actions — but, refreshingly, the film offers a potential way out.

Narrated by actor Woody Harrelson, the movie features some of the world’s leading scientists and activists. 

“Never has the world needed healing as we do now. ‘Kiss the Ground’ offers a way to heal our bodies, bolster our immune systems and heal our planet. This is a critical time for humanity and a critical movie for the world,” Rebecca Tickell says.

The result of almost 10 years of research and 300 hours of footage skimmed down into 87 minutes, the film conveys an urgent, almost desperate call for action, while suggesting a simple solution to save life on Earth. 

From their beautiful avocado ranch in Ojai, California, the directors talk about a movement to reverse climate change “by pulling carbon out of the air and putting it back into the soil.” They call it “carbon farming” and have featured leading scientific advocates of this movement in the documentary.

The documentary explores the concept of regenerative agriculture, in which farming and grazing practices are geared toward reversing climate change by rebuilding the soil’s organic matter and restoring soil biodiversity, so often stripped bare by large-scale agricultural ventures which rely on on additives, pesticides and other harmful practices.

While glitzy celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, Jason Mraz, Ian Somerhalder, Patricia Arquette, David Arquette and Rosario Dawson lend Hollywood glamour to the documentary, the real stars of the film are the wealth of ecologists, farmers and naturalists who bring their expertise to the small screen.

Packed with eye-catching visuals, “Kiss the Ground” engages viewers with useful data and invaluable perspectives in a bid to offer hope in a time of severe need.

Elegance with a hint of jet fighter: The McLaren 2020 GT

Updated 04 October 2020
Frank Kane

Elegance with a hint of jet fighter: The McLaren 2020 GT

  • ‘It has the threat and power of a shark’
  • Buying a McLaren GT from the showroom will set you back at least $210,000
Updated 04 October 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: I like the idea of Grand Tourers — GTs as they are known in the motor business. At their best, they combine the exhilaration of sports car driving with just a little bit more room and comfort, for when you are making the “grand tour” they are designed for.
It is a segment of the luxury car market that British carmaker McLaren eyed warily for a while. Perhaps more than any other super-sports carmaker, McLaren has stuck to its racing car roots. Would a GT not be a betrayal of that long and valued heritage?
But last year, McLaren took the leap into the GT space and has come up with a little gem of a vehicle.
The 2020 version I drove — courtesy of the accommodating people in its Dubai headquarters — was GT enough to make you contemplate a drive through the Rub Al-Khali Empty Quarter, but sporty enough to raise eyebrows on Jumeirah Beach Road.
It looks exquisite. McLaren designers seem to have sat down and picked out all the sexiest, sleekest features from all other supercars and blended them perfectly in the GT — then added some more just as a bonus.
Looking at it head-on from the front, it has the threat and power of a shark. The body is all flowing lines and elegant contours. The rear has just a hint of jet fighter about it.
With a carbon fiber and aluminum body, it is lighter than any in its class, which accounts for the neck-breaking power you get out of its 4-liter V8 engine. You can hit 200 km in nine seconds from standing, and if you put your foot to the floor you will reach 326 km per hour.


For connoisseurs of engine noise, the sound on acceleration is raw and powerful, but not overpowering enough to make you concerned for your hearing. McLaren has stuffed plenty of advance insulation into the car. From outside, there is a gratifying boy-racer power crack, if revving up at the lights is your kind of thing.
A reworked suspension system, combined with McLaren’s hydraulic steering, means you retain the racing car feel but without the bumpy ride some sports cars give you.
It is low on the ground. In fact, you would have to practice entry and exit in private in order to do it with any grace in public. But the butterfly doors give you plenty of access room at least.
So how would I feel embarking on a long drive in the McLaren GT? Well, I would be confident that I would have a reasonable amount of luggage for one thing. The rear opens up to show enough space for two golf bags, and the front boot also has plenty of room for a weekend for two.
Only one small word of dissent here. My wife complained that there was nowhere to put her stuff. “This is a real boy’s car isn’t it — golf clubs but no room for a handbag,” she said.
In fact, I could see women being especially delighted to own and drive the McLaren GT. It is less macho and more intimate than other GTs, and is definitely a car to be seen in. 
The two-seat cabin is well designed and, again, intimate, with a stack of hi-tech features. A British audio system is a novelty these days, but sounded great.
Buying a McLaren GT from the showroom will set you back at least $210,000, depending on the color you choose and the level of interior decor. The one I drove was in a seductive amaranth red, and had plenty of leather and chrome inside.
I loved driving it through the canyons of Sheikh Zayed Road. Next time, the Empty Quarter.

 

