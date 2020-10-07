BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said parliament will meet on Oct. 15 to begin consultations to form a new government.
Lebanon’s government resigned on Aug. 10 in the wake of a devastating blast that killed nearly 200 people and wrecked swathes of the capital, Beirut. Mustapha Adib, initially tasked with forming a new cabinet, quit late last month, amid bickering over ministerial posts.
Lebanon's president says consultations on new government start next week
