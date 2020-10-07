Lebanon’s president says consultations on new government start next week

You are here

Lebanon’s government resigned on Aug. 10. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Mustapha Adib, initially tasked with forming a new cabinet, quit late last month
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said parliament will meet on Oct. 15 to begin consultations to form a new government.
Lebanon’s government resigned on Aug. 10 in the wake of a devastating blast that killed nearly 200 people and wrecked swathes of the capital, Beirut. Mustapha Adib, initially tasked with forming a new cabinet, quit late last month, amid bickering over ministerial posts.

  • “What we are facing is an Azeri-Turkish international terroristic attack,” the Armenian PM said
LONDON: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to a “terroristic attack” over Nagorno-Karabakh that formed part of the continuation of Armenian genocide.
“What we are facing is an Azeri-Turkish international terroristic attack,” Pashinyan told Sky News. “To me there is no doubt that this is a policy of continuing the Armenian genocide and a policy of reinstating the Turkish empire.”
The Armenian genocide refers to the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

