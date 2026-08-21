Warehousing and Logistics Expo returns to Riyadh as Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector surges

RIYADH: The Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo, a specialized exhibition dedicated to warehousing, logistics and supply chains, will be held from Sept. 8-10 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, bringing together industry leaders as the Kingdom strengthens its position as a regional logistics hub, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Vision 2030.

The expo, in its third edition, will be held under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

Building on the success of last year’s edition, the event will bring together government entities, suppliers and decision-makers from across the logistics, warehousing and supply chain sectors to explore the solutions, partnerships and technologies supporting the Kingdom’s expanding logistics ecosystem.

It comes as Saudi Arabia plays an increasingly pivotal role in connecting global supply chains and ensuring the resilience of logistics corridors, particularly amid regional volatility and geopolitical tensions that have impacted transportation and shipping networks, said organizer dmg events.

Through the launch of a range of strategic initiatives and logistics corridors, as well as the provision of support for partners, Saudi Arabia has reinforced logistics integration with GCC countries and regional markets, strengthened supply chain continuity and resilience, and further highlighted the strategic significance of its geographic location as a vital gateway for regional and global trade.

Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce logistics market is projected to double in size by 2027, reflecting accelerating momentum and increasing adoption of digital commerce.

Supporting this growth, the Kingdom has made significant progress in expanding its logistics infrastructure, with 25 logistics hubs already operational out of a planned network of 42 hubs to be developed nationwide in partnership with the private sector.

“Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is continuously evolving as investment, digitalization and changing customer expectations refine supply chain demands across the Kingdom. Businesses are looking for practical solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen resilience and support long-term growth,” said Muhammed Kazi, senior vice president at dmg events.

He added: “Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo has become an established meeting place for the industry, bringing together the organizations, technologies and expertise supporting the next phase of the Kingdom’s logistics development.”

Across three days, the exhibition will showcase solutions spanning cargo handling, cold chain, cross-docking and transloading, freight forwarding, multimodal transport, ports and terminal services, last-mile delivery, order fulfillment and third-party logistics.

Alongside the exhibition, Riyadh will host the Warehousing and Logistics Summit, an accredited Continuing Professional Development program that brings together leading policymakers, industry leaders and supply chain professionals to discuss the key priorities shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector.

“As the sector continues to expand, Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo offers an opportunity for businesses to build new partnerships, exchange knowledge and connect with the decision-makers driving the logistics industry in Saudi Arabia forward. We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Riyadh this September,” Kazi added.