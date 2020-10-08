You are here

After blast in Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling

A US soldier stands by a fighting armoured vehicle during a patrol near the Rumaylan (Rmeilan) oil fields in Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, on October 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters
AFP

After blast in Syria town, US says rise in attacks troubling

  Clashes between pro-regime forces and Daesh militants 'killed 90 combatants this month'
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters AFP

WASHINGTON, BEIRUT: The US on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of Al-Bab killed at least 11 people.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in Al-Bab yesterday,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. “We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months.”

Clashes in the Syrian Desert between pro-government forces and holdouts of Daesh have killed at least 90 combatants this month, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

Russian aircraft carried out strikes in support of their Syrian regime ally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The clashes broke out in two separate areas of the vast desert that separates the Orontes Valley in the west from the Euphrates Valley in the east.

The government side lost 41 dead, the rebels 49, the Britain-based war monitor said.

At least 10 government loyalists and 13 Daesh men were killed over the past 24 hours alone, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

Daesh is “trying to prove that it is still strong,” he added.

Mobile Daesh units have remained active in the Syrian Desert, known in Arabic as the Badia, since the militants lost the last shred of its self-proclaimed caliphate in March last year.

September clashes killed 13 pro-regime fighters and 15 rebels, while in early July 20 pro-regime fighters and 31 rebels were killed over two days.

In August, Daesh claimed an attack, presumably mounted from the desert, that killed a Russian general near the Euphrates Valley city of Deir Ezzor.

Corona deaths

Meanwhile, the sprawling Najha cemetery outside Damascus, resting place for thousands of dead from Syria’s wars, is struggling to cope with a surge in victims from the country’s latest conflict — the largely unacknowledged battle with COVID-19.

Official data put the national death toll from the pandemic at 209, but throughout the summer burial notices were posted on city walls and social media almost daily as professional groups mourned lost doctors, academics, lawyers and politicians.

Najha cemetery, the designated site for COVID-19 victims in the Syrian capital, usually handles around 40 burials a day.

That number more than tripled during most of July and there was a spike in August, and the numbers remain well above average, said Abdul Rahim Badir, who issues burial certificates at Najha.

While there are no independent figures for the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Syria, Badir’s account chimes with reports from some NGOs and aid workers who say the official data reflect a small fraction of the real toll.

Senior government health officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the discrepancies. The Syrian Information Ministry did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

In 30 years of work, Badir said he had never seen such a surge in burials. Some ceremonies have been held at night to avoid bodies piling up.

“We are already digging a mass grave that could bury thousands,” he said.

Syria’s health system, shattered by a nine-year war and lacking equipment to detect the virus, combined with millions of people made vulnerable by impoverishment and displacement, makes it highly susceptible to the pandemic.

Yet it has reported only a fraction of the cases registered by its neighbors, some of them suffering a spike in infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which did not challenge government statistics in the early months of the pandemic, said recently that Syria’s limited testing capabilities hid the scale of the crisis — particularly around the capital.

“A lot of cases are still going unreported, and the actual number of COVID-19 cases is much higher ... Damascus and rural Damascus are the hardest hit,” WHO’s Syria representative Akjemal Magtymova told Reuters, citing surveillance data, epidemiological analysis and Health Ministry reports.

A senior coordinator in a major Western NGO, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there had been a “major and unprecedented spike in July and most of August” to an average of 120 daily deaths, easing to around 60 last month.

Members of the Syria Medical Association took the unusual step in August of going public about losses among their colleagues to COVID-19.

“This is a list of 61 of Syria’s best doctors, who Syria lost in the last few days,” it said in an Aug. 16 Facebook post. Since then there have been at least another 87 confirmed deaths of medical workers, a source in the association said.

Other professions have also suffered. The head of the Syrian Lawyers Union, Al Firas Faris, warned colleagues in a letter on Aug. 9 about a “large spread of the pandemic in state courts and the deaths of a large number of lawyers.”

At the peak of the crisis, medical shortages at Damascus hospitals meant some middle class homes became treatment centers, with private firms delivering oxygen. Hard-pressed health officials appeared on state media to encourage the trend.

Since then UN and NGO support has helped authorities stock up on equipment, easing pressure that prompted some hospitals to ask patients to get their own beds and oxygen canisters to secure a space, two medical sources and an NGO worker said.

But the congested public markets and streets of poorer areas offer the virus the chance to break out again.

“Conditions are all there for it to spread quickly and this is what is happening. Damascus and rural Damascus are the hot spots,” said Matt Hemsley, a Damascus-based Oxfam policy adviser.

Topics: Syria United States Syria conflict

Jordan to administer 230,000 shots of seasonal flu vaccine

Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan to administer 230,000 shots of seasonal flu vaccine

  The first 70,000 shots have already been distributed to health centers across the country
Updated 4 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s health ministry will be conducting a massive vaccination program for seasonal flu, administering 230,000 shots to medical personnel and the elderly first.

The ministry had contracted to provide 600,000 shots of the vaccine, state news agency Petra reported, but only a third of it had been supplied to Jordan via government tenders.

The first 70,000 shots have already been distributed to health centers across the country, including to paramedics in the Civil Defense.

Health Minsiter Saed Jaber said in previous years, Jordan has always prioritized people working in the medical sector, adding they would do the same especially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Jordan flu

US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump

