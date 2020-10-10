You are here

  • Home
  • Judge will not force App Store to let Fortnite return

Judge will not force App Store to let Fortnite return

Fortnite has been pulled from Apple’s online mobile apps store. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bn5f2

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Judge will not force App Store to let Fortnite return

  • Fortnite is an online video game developed in 2017
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A federal judge has denied the latest bid by Epic Games to force Fortnite back into the App Store while its lawsuit against Apple heads for trial next year.

The two firms are fighting over whether Apple’s tight control of the App Store, and its 30 percent cut of revenue, counts as monopoliztic behavior.

US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who had previously rejected a similar request by Epic, rejected the battle royale game maker’s motion for an injunction ordering Apple to return Fortnite to the App Store immediately.

“Epic Games has never adequately explained its rush, other than its disdain for the situation,” Rogers said in a ruling denying an injunction ahead of trial. “The current predicament is of its own making.”

Apple pulled Fortnite from its online mobile apps marketplace on Aug. 13 after Epic released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the iPhone maker. In her latest ruling, the judge again compared any loss of business suffered by Epic due to Fortnite’s eviction by Apple to a “self-inflicted wound.”

Due to the legal row, Fortnite fans using iPhones or other Apple devices no longer have access to the latest game updates, including the new season released at the end of August.

Rogers expressed empathy for Fortnite lovers unable to get the game on Apple mobile devices.

“This is especially so during these continued difficult times that is the COVID-19 pandemic era, where gaming and virtual worlds are both social and safe,” Rogers said in the ruling.

“However, there is significant public interest in requiring parties to adhere to their contractual agreements or in resolving business disputes through the normal course.”

Rogers pointed out that Epic could get Fortnite back in the App Store by using Apple’s payment system for transactions.

Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store, and developers have to use Apple’s payment system, which takes its cut. Epic is accusing Apple of being “a monopolist” due to its tight grip on the App Store.

The judge said at a recent hearing that she did not expect a trial over the dispute to start until July of next year, at the earliest, given her calendar.

The legal battle comes as Apple puts priority on selling digital content and subscription services to the one billion-plus people around the world using devices powered by its iOS mobile operating software.

Major app developers including Epic and streaming music giant Spotify recently formed a coalition to press for new terms with the major online marketplaces operated by Apple and Google.

Google runs a Play Store for apps tailored for devices powered by its Android software and also takes a commission, but people are free to get apps from other online venues.

Topics: Fortnite Apple online video game Epic Games

Related

Business & Economy
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
Business & Economy
Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple’s ‘retaliation’

WFP chief seeks millions from donors for food

Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
AP

WFP chief seeks millions from donors for food

  • David Beasley’s plea comes as UN agency awarded Nobel Peace Prize on Friday
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Even before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), World Food Programme (WFP) chief David Beasley was warning the world would face its worst humanitarian crisis in 2020 since the Second World War.

That was due to wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters, and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia. Then came COVID-19 which quickly became a pandemic, escalating the need for food — and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it is still not under control.

Beasley, who caught COVID-19 in April, has spent the months since he recovered reaching out to world leaders and visiting stricken countries with a new warning: Millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the pandemic.

He said the WFP and its partners were going all out to reach as many as 138 million people this year, “the biggest scale-up in our history.”

Beasley urged donors, including governments and institutions, to help, and he made a special appeal to the more than 2,000 billionaires in the world, with a combined net worth of $8 trillion, to open their bank accounts.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to the UN food agency was not just a tribute to its work in this COVID-ravaged year, but as the Nobel committee made clear it was also a plea for unity and multilateral cooperation to tackle global challenges as the WFP has done.

Beasley called the award “a humbling, moving recognition of the work of WFP staff who lay their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance for close to 100 million hungry children, women and men across the world — people whose lives are often brutally torn apart by instability, insecurity and conflict.”

He also paid tribute to the agency’s government, organizations and private sector partners.

“Every one of the 690 million hungry people in the world today has the right to live peacefully and without hunger,” Beasley said.

While the food crisis is mainly the result of conflict, Beasley said in April that he raised the prospect of a hunger pandemic because of the economic impact of COVID-19.

He told the UN Security Council last month that 30 million people who rely solely on the WFP for food would die without help, and that the WFP needed $4.9 billion to feed them for a year.

“We’re doing just about all we can do to stop the dam from bursting,” Beasley said. “But, without the resources we need, a wave of hunger and famine still threatens to sweep across the globe. It will overwhelm nations ... already weakened by years of conflict and instability.”

The WFP’s logistics operation is key to delivering food to tens of millions, and lockdowns and closed borders have created immense difficulties for the agency.

Beasley has stressed containment measures needed to be balanced with keeping supply chains open, having expressed concern over shutdowns impeding food and medical deliveries.

“There is a grave danger that many more people will die from the broader economic and social consequences of COVID-19 than from the virus itself, especially in Africa,” he previously stated.

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP) Nobel Peace Prize

Related

World
300m children missing school meals due to virus closures: WFP

Latest updates

Judge will not force App Store to let Fortnite return
’Spot on’ Bottas edges Hamilton to take pole at Eifel GP
WFP chief seeks millions from donors for food
Argentina gives OK to drought-resistant GMO wheat
Misk photography and digital art exhibition re-imagines GCC identity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.