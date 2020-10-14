You are here

  • Home
  • India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases

India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases

India’s coronavirus caseload is now more than 7.2 million, second in the world behind the US. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58yd6

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases

  • India’s average number of daily cases dropped to 72,576 last week from 92,830 during the week of Sept. 9-15
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country.
The Health Ministry reported 63,509 new cases on Wednesday, raising India’s total to more than 7.2 million, second in the world behind the US.
The ministry also reported 730 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 110,586. The country was seeing more than 1,000 deaths per day last month.
According to the Health Ministry, India’s average number of daily cases dropped to 72,576 last week from 92,830 during the week of Sept. 9-15, when the virus peaked. Over the last month, the country has been seeing a trend of declining cases on a week-to-week basis.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India sees its fewest new coronavirus cases since mid-August
World
India coronavirus cases cross 7 million as experts warn of complacency

New Karabakh fighting breaks out despite cease-fire pleas

Updated 14 October 2020
AFP

New Karabakh fighting breaks out despite cease-fire pleas

  • Russian foreign minister urges both sides to immediately begin implementing cease-fire
Updated 14 October 2020
AFP

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday engaged in new fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region despite pleas from world and regional powers for them to observe a cease-fire agreed last week.

More than two weeks of conflict between the Caucasus rivals has left almost 600 dead, including 73 civilians, according to a tally based on partial tolls from both sides.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, overwhelmingly populated by Armenians, has been controlled by Armenians since a 1990s war that erupted as the Soviet Union fell.

But Baku has never hidden its desire to win back control and no state has ever recognized the independence that was self-declared by Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Nagorno-Karabakh separatist authorities accused Azerbaijan of launching an offensive in the south, north and northeast of the region.

Baku claimed that Armenians had launched strikes on the Azerbaijani districts of Goranboy, Terter and Agdam.

The fighting, which repeats a pattern seen over the last days, has made a mockery of the cease-fire agreed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in the early hours of Saturday in Moscow after a marathon session of talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday acknowledged that the cease-fire was not holding and urged both sides to immediately begin implementing it.

The European Union and Iran have also called on the parties to properly observe the cease-fire.

But concerns remain over the role of Turkey, which has strongly backed Azerbaijan and stands accused, notably by French President Emmanuel Macron, of dispatching pro-Ankara Syrian militia to assist Baku.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 1,450 such fighters have gone to Azerbaijan including 250 who traveled in the last week alone.

It said that 119 of them have died, with 78 of them already repatriated to Syria with other bodies still in Azerbaijan.

Armenia is part of a regional Russia-led security group but Moscow has so far refused to become implicated in the conflict.

Yet analysts say Turkey’s involvement will put further strain on the alliance between President Vladimir Putin and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Cease-fire Azerbaijan Armenians

Related

Middle-East
Iran: drone crashes near border with Azerbaijan
World
Armenia, Azerbaijan report attacks despite cease-fire deal

Latest updates

India reports 63,000 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 deepens divisions in Israel
US sanctions damaging Iranian economy, foreign ministry spokesman says
Egypt will not reimpose lockdown if second coronavirus wave hits country
Civilian killed, two wounded in Houthi shelling in Yemen’s Taiz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.