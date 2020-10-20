You are here

  • Home
  • France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron

France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron

Emmanuel Macron sad "we know what needs to be done" after a meeting with a unit tackling Islamism in a northeastern suburb of Paris. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rkwpz

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: France is to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

The French government has intensified action against Islamist extremism in recent days after a teacher was beheaded for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class.

Macron said the Cheikh Yassine Collective was  "directly implicated" in Friday's beheading attack and would be disbanded.

"We know what needs to be done", Macron told reporters after a meeting with a unit for the fight against Islamism in a northeastern suburb of Paris.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Samuel Paty Cheikh Yassine Collective

Related

World
France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
World
Suspect in teacher’s assault in France was Chechen teen

Vaccine ‘unlikely’ to ever eradicate COVID-19: UK’s top scientist

Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Vaccine ‘unlikely’ to ever eradicate COVID-19: UK’s top scientist

  • Sir Patrick Vallance: Virus may become endemic, much like seasonal flu
  • He said working vaccine unlikely to be ready until next spring at least
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A coronavirus vaccine is “unlikely” to ever completely eradicate the virus, and the disease may never disappear, the British government’s chief scientific adviser has warned.

“I think it’s unlikely that we’ll end up with a truly sterilizing vaccine that completely stops infection. It’s likely that this disease will circulate and be endemic,” Sir Patrick Vallance told a UK government committee.

The medical definition of endemic describes a disease that is constantly present in the population, much like seasonal flu.

“My assessment — and I think that’s the view of many people — is that’s the likely outcome,” Vallance said.

“Clearly as management becomes better, as you get vaccination that will decrease the chance of infection and the severity of the disease — or whatever the profile of the vaccines are — this then starts to look more like annual flu than anything else, and that may be the direction we end up going in.”

He said the only disease to have ever been completely eradicated is smallpox. Vallance also warned that a working vaccine is unlikely to be ready until next spring at least — still far faster than the approximate five-year development time of previous vaccines.

There are now a number of vaccines undergoing late-stage human trials in the US, the UK, China and elsewhere.

But a growing body of research suggests that a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to provide long-term protection against the virus, and may require annual inoculations.

Topics: COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Related

World
UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial
World
‘Long COVID’ could be 4 syndromes: UK study

Latest updates

UAE, Bahrain welcome decision to remove Sudan from US terror list
Vaccine ‘unlikely’ to ever eradicate COVID-19: UK’s top scientist
Kuwait’s new emir calls for national unity ahead of elections
France to dissolve pro-Hamas Muslim group: Macron
Female domestic workers regularly abused in Qatar: Report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.