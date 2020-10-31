What We Are Reading Today: Guardians of Liberty

You are here

Author: Linda Barrett Osborne

Guardians of Liberty explores the essential and basic American ideal of freedom of the press.
Linda Barrett Osborne, formerly of the Library of Congress Publishing Office, puts her cards on the table with the title Guardians of Liberty.
Guardians of Liberty “could not have come at a more critical time in our history. The book dives deep into the history of the freedom of the press and explains clearly why press freedom really matters,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“The book would be a strong addition to any secondary school library. It clearly explains the importance of the press, includes illustrative primary source materials and cites electronic resources (with links that can be accessed if the reader has the digital version),” the review added.
The book is “designed to train future non-journalists to consume the news avidly, responsibly and without fear or favor,” said Marc Tracy in a review for The New York Times.
Osborne is the author of several books for children on African American history, including Abrams’ Traveling the Freedom Road.

